Southampton return home after the November international break, welcoming Derby to St Mary's in the Sky Bet Championship. Get set for gameday with our Match Pack…

THE MATCH

Southampton vs Derby

Sky Bet Championship

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 21st November, 12:30pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Sam Allison

Assistant Referees: Dan Leach, Jacob Lehane

Fourth Official: Steve Copeland

THE KITS

Saints will be in their usual home colours for the return to domestic action, while the visitors will be in their black away shirt with dark turquoise shorts and white socks.

Back at home 😍 pic.twitter.com/7l4kAvbp9b — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 16, 2026

TICKETS

There's still time to secure your seat for Saturday's match as we face Derby County at 12.30pm. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Derby County Tickets

THE PROGRAMME

Saturday’s publication is already available to buy online, and will be sold at St Mary’s on matchday for the usual price of £4.

Order the programme

Leo Scienza tackles our A-Z of Football feature, as the winger recalls some of the most memorable moments of his fascinating career to date, while you can also find Tonda Eckert's notes, the latest from our Women's team and Academy, everything you need to know about our opponents, and a half-time quiz to keep the whole family entertained.

LIVE COVERAGE

Saturday's clash will be available worldwide on Saints Play except for the UK and the Nordic regions. UK supporters unable to attend the match can watch live on Sky Sports+.

Claim an annual or a matchday Saints Play pass using the link below:

Saints Play packages

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After a frustrating narrow defeat against Preston before the international break, Saints will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways and return to their previously impressive form.

Tonda Eckert's side are unbeaten at St Mary's, however, with the best home record in the league; six wins and one draw in seven games, with 20 goals scored, means a return to the fortress could bring favourable fortunes only Saturday.

Derby sit second bottom of the Championship table with just two wins so far season, so will be hoping to pick up their fortunes and close the five-point gap to the teams above them outside the relegation zone.

John Eustace's side did win their final game before the break, however, as a 3-1 victory over Bolton could signal an improvement in their recent results.

TEAM NEWS

Saints: Tonda Eckert issued a positive squad update ahead of side's return, and confirmed that Cyle Larin is fit to play after making "excellent" progress. Caspar Jander was also described as in a good place after some "up and down" weeks, whilst Keven Schlotterbeck remains the only confirmed absentee after suffering a shoulder injury againt Preston two weeks ago.

Derby: Key attacking outlet Sammie Szmodics missed Derby's win over Bolton before the break with a knee injury, and he isn’t likely to return until December, whilst defenders Sondre Langas and Craig Forsyth aren’t expected to return until the New Year.

Former Saint Charlie Taylor, signed on a free transfer in the summer, won’t be available due to an extended hamstring injury which has kept him out since September, but a quartet of recent absentees in Patrick Agyemang, Joe Ward, Ryan Hedges and Matt Clarke are close to returning and could be involved in an upcoming matchday squad soon.

A one word update on Cyle Larin from the boss ✊ pic.twitter.com/54ip9zgrLO — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 20, 2026

THE MANAGERS

Tonda Eckert: "I expect Derby to come very strong, they finished very strong in the last game before the break. I think they've had some tough games, a tough spell, but that team is so physical.

"It will be a tough game for us tomorrow but I hope with the support at home we manage to bring the ball on the ground, and when we get into playing our football we have so much quality."

John Eustace: "I think every game in the Championship has its challenges, and [Southampton] is a fantastic place to go and play against one of the top teams in the league.

"It's a really exciting period now for us, we want to try and build on the good stuff we did against Bolton and see where that takes us."

ONES TO WATCH

Cyle Larin: With Saints' top scorer potentially hoping for a return to action in some form or another this weekend, he will be aiming to resume his impressive start-of-season scoring form.

Larin has eight goals in all competitions this season, with seven of those coming in the league as he remains the division's joint-third top goalscorer despite missing four games though injury.

Bobby Clark: The former Liverpool prospect is in his second season at Derby and is the Rams' leading outlet when it comes to goal contributions with three goals and two assists.

Predominantly used in central midfield, but with capability to drift out to the left, the 21-year-old is clearly an attacking threat in a struggling side.

TOP PERFORMERS

Saints

Goals:

Larin 8

Matsuki 4

Azaz, Scienza 3

Assists:

Azaz 7

Manning 4

Downes, Scienza 2

James Bree scores BELTERS 😤 pic.twitter.com/DxVOf5unEi — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 24, 2026

Derby

Goals:

Clark, Szmodics 3

Salvesen 2

Six players 1

Assists:

Clark, Morris, Fuseini 2

Fraulo, Szmodics, Brewster 1

FORM GUIDE

Saints

Preston (a) SBC: L 1-0

West Brom (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Edozie)

QPR (h) SBC: W 4-1 (Matsuki, Bragg, Schlotterbeck, Welington)

West Ham (a) SBC: W 3-2 (Matsuki, Bree, Dobbin)

Bolton (h) SBC: D 0-0

Derby

Derby (h) SBC: W 2-1 (Nyambe, Robinson, Brewster)

Norwich (h) SBC: L 0-4

Millwall (a) SBC: L 4-1 (Bilbija)

Sheffield United (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Clark)

Stoke (h) SBC: L 0-1

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 74

Saints wins: 21

Draws: 25

Saints wins: 28

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Apr 2026: Saints 2-1 Derby Championship (Scienza, Harwood-Bellis)

Oct 2025: Derby 1-1 Saints Championship (Armstrong)

Jan 2019: Saints 2-2p Derby FA Cup (Armstrong, Redmond)Jan 2019: Derby 2-2 Saints FA Cup (Redmond 2)Feb 2012: Saints 4-0 Derby Championship (Hooiveld, Martin Lallana, Lee)

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