Southampton FC Women's Subway Players Cup clash against Ipswich Town has been selected for live coverage on Sunday 22nd November

With only a select few Subway Players Cup fixtures streamed live each match round, this weekend's trip to Ipswich has been chosen to be shown on the Barclays WSL YouTube channel.

Tickets for the clash at Colchester United's Jobserve Community Stadium are still available for travelling supporters as well via the hosts' ticketing site, with travelling fans in Block E7 and E8.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:

Adults - £8

Concession - £6

Under-18s - £3

Under-11s - Up to two free tickers per paying adult, then £1

Carer - Free

For those not travelling to the game in person, live coverage will begin shortly before kick-off on Sunday.