Southampton are set for their second game in a week at St Mary's Stadium, as they host Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday (3pm BST). Get set for the clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Bristol City

Sky Bet Championship

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 12th September, 3pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Sam Allison

Assistant Referees: Richard Woodward & Callum Gough

Fourth Official: Andrew Humphreys

THE KITS

At our home, in our stripes. Saints will play in the red and white striped home shirts, with black shorts and black socks.

TICKETS

Fans can still secure their seat for Saturday's clash against Bristol City, there is still a limited number of tickets available to purchase with prices starting from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Bristol City Tickets

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Saints have the best home record in the Championship since Tonda Eckert's arrival and, following on from an impressive midweek win over league leaders Swansea, they'll be aiming to continue that fine form against a side who have made a positive start to this season.

Despite the pre-season points deduction, Saints are already just two points outside of the play-off positions and could enter the top eight come full-time tomorrow. Meanwhile, Bristol City are currently seventh in the league and will be aiming to strengthen their early start after three consecutive wins, as they find themselves just three points off the top spot.

THE PROGRAMME

Saints will continue to provide a printed programme at every home game throughout the 2026/27 campaign, continuing with a doubleheader edition that covered the Swansea clash in midweek as well as Saturday's visit of Bristol City.

Order the programme

Cyle Larin is the subject of the big interview, as Saints' top scorer reflects on his red-hot start to the season and a historic World Cup on home soil, while you can also find Tonda Eckert's notes, the latest from our Women's team, everything you need to know about our opponents, and a half-time quiz to keep the whole family entertained.

TEAM NEWS

Saints: For Saints' only longer term absentee, Caspar Jander, this weekend remains too soon as he continues his recovery from a pre-season hamstring injury. There are no fresh injury concerns from the midweek fixture, however.

Bristol City: In his pre-match press conference, Michael Skubala declared a clean bill of health for his side from their win over Burnley last week, with Irish defender Luke McNally the only long-term absentee for The Robins.

THE MANAGERS

Tonda Eckert: “[Bristol City] come with three wins on the bounce, they have been very good in some phases of the game, particularly the way they transition so it'll be a tough game for us. It depends a lot how good we are on the ball, and how precise and sharp we are.

"I think that's the key to a successful season, you play a game and you put it to bed and then you put your head down and recover and then you go again."



Michael Skubala: "We've got to be really competitive and hard to beat. They're obviously a good team who we will respect, but we don't fear anybody."

ONES TO WATCH

Cyle Larin: The Canadian's electric start has earned him the first Player of the Month award for the 2026/27 Championship season, as he scored in every game during the first month of the season and was nominated for Goal of the Month for his stunning effort against Millwall.

Larin took his his tally to five goals in six league games across after scoring in midweek against Swansea, and will be hoping to continue that fine form this weekend.

Cyle Larin's August: ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🏆



Introducing the @SkyBetChamp Player of the Month 👏 pic.twitter.com/2sPj7L9LYi — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 11, 2026

Dom Ballard: No stranger to Saints supporters, the former Academy striker has firmly kickstarted his senior career over the past year after a standout season at Leyton Orient saw him sweep the EFL and PFA Awards, winning the 2025/26 Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, and PFA Players' Player.

That campaign earned him a move to Bristol City, where he has scored twice in his first five league games, including a spectacular flick against Birmingham City which gained worldwide attention. Both of his goals this season have come away from home as well.

TOP PERFORMERS

Saints

Goals:

Larin 6

Scienza 3

Azaz 2

Assists:

Azaz 4

Downes, Manning, Scienza 2

Bree, Matsuki, Bragg, Edozie, Ward-Prowse 1

Finn Azaz scored his second of the season against Swansea in midweek. (Photo: Matt Watson)

Bristol City

Goals:

Twine, Ballard 2

Dickie, Tolaj, Knight, Hirakawa, Eissat 1

Assists:

Cardines 4

Wallace 1

Tolaj 1

FORM GUIDE

Saints

Swansea (h) SBC: W 3-1 (Azaz, Larin, Scienza)

Lincoln (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Welington)

Birmingham (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Schlotterbeck)

Millwall (h) SBC: W 5-1 (Larin 2, Azaz, Scienza, Fellows)

West Ham (h) CC2: L 1-4 (Scienza)

Bristol City

Burnley (a) SBC: W 1-2 (Dickie, Hirakawa)

Preston (a) SBC: W 1-3 (Twine, Eissat, Ballard)

Portsmouth (h) SBC: W 2-1 (Tolaj, Knight)

Birmingham (a) SBC: D 2-2 (Twine, Ballard)

Millwall (h) SBC: L 0-2

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 52

Saints wins: 26

Draws: 8

Robins wins: 18

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

April 2026: Saints 2-2 Bristol City Championship (Larin, Stewart)

Oct 2025: Bristol City 3-1 Saints Championship (Armstrong)

Feb 2024: Bristol City 3-1 Saints Championship (Armstrong pen)

Nov 2023: Saints 1-0 Bristol City Championship (Walker-Peters)

Sep 2013: Saints 2-0 Bristol City League Cup (Ramirez, Hooiveld)

KEEP UP TO DATE

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