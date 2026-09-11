Women's Preview: Saints vs Ipswich

Southampton FC Women will host Ipswich Town in their first home game of the Barclays Women's Super League 2 season on Sunday 13th September.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Ipswich Town

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Silverlake Stadium

Saturday 13th September, 2:00pm

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Saints will be looking to carry on from their positive opening day win over Durham last week as they step out in front of a home crowd for the first time this season.

Goals from Ellie Brazil, Abbie Ferguson, and Megan Collett earned a 3-1 win in the North East, and continued Saints' form at the end of last season to make it six matches unbeaten in the Barclays WSL2.

Ellie Brazil celebrates her goal against Durham (Photo: Getty Images)

Ipswich left it late to salvage a point against Nottingham Forest on the opening day, as they drew 1-1 thanks to summer signing Megan Hornby's impressive stoppage time finish.

The Tractor Girls bolstered their side over the summer with some key transfers, including two former Saints as Aimee Palmer made the Suffolk switch and last season's loanee Tegan McGowan signed permanently at Portman Road.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Last season, Saints did the double over WSL2 debutants Ipswich, an the meeting at home was a memorable opening day triumph at St Mary's Stadium.

Goals from Atlanta Primus and Amy Goddard, as well as a debut brace for Mary Bashford, kickstarted the season in style for Simon Parker's new-look side.

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the first home game, Simon Parker said: "You want to get off to a good start, which we did last week, but the first home game is a really good chance to make an impression for the fans.

"Obviously we want them to come and watch and cheer us at the Silverlake Stadium, as we need to be able to make that a fortress for us and really get used to that as a home stadium, and we want to encourage the fans to come back because their support is huge for us."

TEAM NEWS

In his pre-match interview, Simon Parker also shared a positive update on a handful of players who have had their minutes managed in the early weeks of the season.

Chloe Peplow, who played 45 minutes against Durham, and Emma Harries, who came on for the final 15 minutes in the North East, will be aiming for longer cameos this weekend.

"The hope is those players are progressing so Pep, and the same with Emma Harries, hopefully we can push them a bit more now.

"Then there's players coming back, hopefully Ruby-Rae Tucker might be able to feature in the squad and we've got Jessie Archibald, one of the Under-21s who is showing real promise, there's potential she could be in the squad. Ellie Hack, who missed out with a back issue is also progressing really well so again she's in contention and it's good to have a few more players available."

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Saints will be in their bespoke home shirt for the first time at Sunday's first home game of the season.

Who has picked up their 2026/27 home kit already? 😍 — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) August 12, 2026

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are still available for just £10 for Adults and £4 for Juniors.

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MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Parking is available at the Silverlake Stadium for £5 per space, which must be booked online in advance.

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Our Supporter Liason Officers will be on hand at the ground if supporters have any issues or queries during the game.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Al league matches will be streamed live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: