Women's Subway Players Cup Report: West Ham 3-1 Saints

Southampton FC Women suffered their first competitive defeat since March 2025, as they were beaten by WSL side West Ham United in the first game of the 2026/27 Subway Players Cup.

Saints got off to the perfect start, as Ellie Brazil's clever finish inside two minutes put her side into an early lead against the WSL hosts.

A resilient shift in and out of possession was dealt an extra challenge late in the first half, however, as goalkeeper Alina Santos was shown a straight red card for a heavy one-on-one collision outside the area as the last player.

Despite a second half penalty save from sebstitute goalkeeper Grace Moloney, Saints' resistance was eventually broken as a brace from Oona Siren either side of Leila Wandeler's header gave West Ham the victory in East London.

Simon Parker made five changes from his previously unaltered league line-up, as captain Emma Harries came in to lead the side out on her first start for the club against her previous side.

Santos was brought in for her debut for the club, whilst fellow summer signing Niamh Murphy made her first start.

After making her first appearance in six months on the weekend, Ellie Hack made her first start since returning from injury, whilst 17-year-old midfielder Saffia Rae made her first senior start on the day she earned a first-ever call-up to the Young Lionesses Under-19s squad.

There was also a milestone for Academy graduate turned vice-captain Megan Collett, who lined up for her 100th appearance for her childhood club.

Saints' starters in East London

It was a dream start for Saints in Dagenham, as they raced into the lead with just 90 seconds on the clock; Harries played a clever ball in past the defence for Brazil who deftly dinked her shot over Constance Picaud-Inconnu in the West Ham goal.

With a lead to defend, Saints were resolute in their play both in and out of possession as West Ham turned the screw as the first half wore on.

Kelly Gago charged towards goal in a footrace with Milly Mott, and the French forward turned well inside the area to create a shooting chance but hit the side netting with Santos' closing down the angle well.

Saints were holding firm but the hosts pounced on rare openings when they materialised, and Gago went close again with a shot straight at Santos after being played in on the right by Seraina Piubel.

A heroic block from a combination of red and white shirts was next to keep the hosts at bay and deflect Ylinn Tennebø's shot away, before at the other end Saints pushed for a second goal of their own as Brazil fired at Picaud-Inconnu from a tricky, tight angle.

Just after the half hour mark, Wandeler hit a fierce low strike across goal that was well parried away by Santos, but that was to be the Kiwi 'keeper's final act of the evening.

Santos was dealt her marching orders just five minutes later as she raced out of the penalty area into a heavy collision with Piubel who had broken through. After a break in play for both players to receive treatment, Saints' goalkeeper was shown a straight red card.

From the resulting free-kick, Inès Belloumou hit the crossbar with her well-struck attempt, as Simon Parker's side saw out the rest of the half with their slender lead.

Niamh Murphy in action her first Saints start. (Photo: West Ham)

Saints knew a claret and blue onslaught would come their way, especially with one player less, and West Ham's first opportunity in the second half came from the penalty spot. Siren was brought down in the area, but Grace Moloney got down brilliantly to her right to push away Gago's shot.

The resistance was cruelly broken from the resulting corner though, denying a momentum shift from the penalty save, as Siren bundled home the ball inside a crowded penalty area.

From then, West Ham gradually wore down the stubborn Saints defence, and had their lead ten minutes later when Wandeler headed home from close range after connecting with a well-weighted Piubel cross.

Some positive substitutions as the game wore on saw Ruby-Rae Tucker make her first appearance in seven months after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Hammers' third goal sealed the result in similar fashion to their equaliser, as Siren once again bundled the ball home from a corner that wasn't cleared.

Saints suffered their first competitive defeat since March 2025, but could take plenty of positives from a competitive showing against their top flight opponents as a trip to Bristol City awaits on the weekend before the international break.

West Ham: Picaud-Inconnu, Endo, Peacock, Codina (c), Belloumou, Tennebø, Siren, Wareing (Zelem 64'), Wandeler (Cascarino 89'), Piubel (Öztaş 77'), Gago (Riesen 77').

Subs not used: Walsh, Kumagai, Dowsett, Morgan.

Goals: Siren (55', 79'), Wandeler (65').

Yellow cards: Codina (32').

Saints: Santos, Collett, Hack (Goddard 77'), Mott, Murphy, McInnes, Rae, Bashford (Edwards 46'), Brazil, Jupp, Harries (c) (Moloney 41').

Subs not used: Mitchell, Ferguson, Tucker, Archibald.

Goals: Brazil (2').

Red cards: Santos (39')

Attendance: TBC.