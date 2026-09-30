Southampton FC Women will travel to WSL side West Ham United for their first game in the 2026/27 Subway Players Cup on Wednesday 30th September.

THE MATCH

West Ham vs Saints

Subway Players Cup

Chigwell Construction Stadium

Saturday 30th September, 7:00pm

BUY TICKETS

In the restructured, Swiss-style format, Simon Parker's side kick off their cup campaign against their WSL counterparts for the first of six games in the league phase of the competition.

Saints are unbeaten so far this season in the league, and will be hoping to carry momentum from their nine-game streak - which stretches back to March 2025 across seasons - into their cup opener against the Hammers.

West Ham have already played their first game in the competition as they drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur a week ago, before earning a bonus point on penalties.

In the top flight so far, Rita Guarino's side find themselves 10th with just one win and three defeats in their first four games. That victory did come impressively against London City Lionesses, however.

PREVIOUS MEETING

This will be the third season in a row where the two sides have met in previous iterations of this competitions, with Saints travelling to East London on all three occasions - the WSL hosts have been victorious in both previous meetings so far.

Maria Edwards in action against West Ham in the 2025/26 season. (Photo: West Ham United)

FAMILIAR FACES

Captain Emma Harries spent two years at West Ham before joining Saints, making 37 appearances and scoring five goals for the Hammers.

Unable to face them last season due to injury, she could be in line to feature against her previous side on Wednesday.

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Saints will be in their red and white home kit for the midweek clash on the road.

TICKET NEWS

Travelling supporters are able to purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link:

WEST HAM TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:

Adults - £5

Concession/Under-21s - £3

Under-18s - £1

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

The most convenient way to reach Victoria Road is by public transport.

Dagenham East station on the London Underground's District line is situated about 500 metres from the ground. On exiting the station, turn left, and the ground is in Victoria Road, which is the fifth turning on the left-hand side after about 400 metres. You will see the stadium at the end of the cul-de-sac.

For those travelling by bus, fans can take the 103 from either Romford railway station, which is served by Greater Anglia, TfL's Elizabeth line and London Overground, or Rainham station, which is served by c2c rail services. The 103 has stops on both sides of Rainham Road South, just north of Victoria Road.

Supporters using public transport are advised to check their journeys before they travel, using resources such as TfL’s Journey Planner and the TfL Go app. Supporters may also wish to visit the National Rail website if travelling on the rail network.

No parking is available at Victoria Road. Street parking in the local area is available, but motorists should take note of restrictions.

Further information regarding games at the Chigwell Construction Stadium can be found on West Ham's Visiting Supporters' Guide document on their website.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON WEDNESDAY?

Unfortunately, Wednesday evening's game hasn't been selected for broadcast, so there will be no live stream available.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: