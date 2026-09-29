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Women's Team

Saints set for West Ham in Subway Players Cup opener

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SFC Media
2026-27/Womens/Miscellaneous/GettyImages-2196604833_1_w93lsp

Southampton FC Women will travel to face West Ham United in their opening game of the 2026/27 Subway Players Cup on Wednesday evening.

In the restructured, Swiss-style competition, Simon Parker's side kick off their league phase fixtures against their WSL counterparts at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, with kick-off at 7pm under the lights on Wednesday 30th September.

Tickets are still available, priced at £5 for Adults, £3 for Over-65s and Under-21s, and £1 for Under-18s.

WEST HAM TICKETS

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