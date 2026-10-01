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Women's Team

Women set for Ashton Gate away day

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Women's Team/Stadiums/Bristol_City_Ashton_Gate_Day_jrflsf

Southampton FC Women will head to Bristol City on Sunday 4th October, with tickets available now.

Simon Parker's side will end their first block of 2026/27 fixtures with a trip to Ashton Gate, as they look to preserve their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Travelling supporters are able to purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link, with block E33 recommended for Saints fans, and block A11 for accessibility seating.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:
Adults - £12
Concession/Under-22s - £10
Under-19s - £8
Under-12s - £6

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