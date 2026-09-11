Larin strike up for Goal of the Month

Cyle Larin's wonder goal against Millwall at St Mary's in August is up for Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month.

The striker, who has already been named the division's Player of the Month, is now shortlisted for a second monthly award.

Bagging a brace in the 5-1 win over Millwall, the Canadian's second goal was a showstopper - flicking the ball over the defender's head before volleying into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

Magical ✨



That Cyle Larin strike is up for @SkyBetChamp Goal of the Month 👏 pic.twitter.com/75amV7VJHg — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 11, 2026

One of Larin's four goals in the opening month of the campaign, fans can vote for Saints' number nine until 5pm on Monday 14th September.

Vote now

Cyle faces competition from Bristol City's Dom Ballard, Watford's Amin Nabizada and Blackburn's Ryoya Morishita for the prize.