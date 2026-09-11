Final sales window announced for Portsmouth (H)

With our Northam and Itchen stands having sold out for this fixture and around 1,000 tickets remaining across the rest of the stadium, we are introducing a final sales window for the south coast derby match against Portsmouth on Sunday 11th October at Midday.

From 9.30am on Friday 11th September, supporters will be eligible to purchase tickets if they have previously purchased at least one competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team match between the 2020/21 and 2025/26 seasons.

This will be the final sales window for the fixture, with supporters encouraged to secure their tickets as soon as possible, subject to availability.

Portsmouth (H) Tickets

Portsmouth Hospitality still available

Limited availability remains across all lounges for the south coast derby on Sunday 11th October at midday. From premium dining and pitchside views, to club restaurants and sports bars, there's a Hospitality experience to suit every supporter, every occasion and every budget.

Packages in the Saints Bar can be purchased online below.

Purchase Saints Bar

Due to limited availability, to purchase any other lounges, please contact the team on Email: [email protected] or Call: 02380 727 768 to learn more.