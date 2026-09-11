Larin claims Player of the Month award

Striker Cyle Larin has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for August.

Saints' number nine has started the season in stunning fashion by scoring in every game in August, starting with an opening day strike at Watford.

The Canada international backed it up with the opening goal against Stoke back at St Mary's, keeping his cool when played through on goal to help Tonda Eckert's side on their way to a first three points.

Larin then grabbed a brace in the 5-1 thrashing of Millwall in SO14, including a stunning second by flicking the ball over the head of defender Caleb Taylor before volleying home from just inside the box.

The 31-year-old saw off competition from Middlesbrough's Will Lankshear, Wolves winger Fer Lopez and Charlton defender Lloyd Jones to claim the accolade.