Saints return to St Mary's this weekend, with Aston Villa the visitors in the Premier League. Get set for the action with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Aston Villa

Premier League

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 12th April, 3pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Tom Bramall

Assistants: Nick Hopton, Mark Scholes

Fourth official: James Linnington

VAR: Tim Robinson

Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

With relegation confirmed at Tottenham last weekend, Saints will look to the final seven games of the season as the first step in rebuilding ahead of the new season.

Interim manager Simon Rusk will take charge, looking to bring the enjoyment back not only to those on the pitch but the fans in attendance at St Mary's Stadium.

TEAM NEWS

Rusk confirmed "a fairly clean bill of health" at his press conference on Thursday, including an update on Paul Onuachu who had been suffering with an ankle problem that limited his minutes at Spurs last time out.

"Paul's trained and is in and around it, there's still one or two we're assessing and ongoing and Paul is one of them, but we're hoping there that the signs are good."

THE MANAGERS

Simon Rusk: "We have to aspire to be extraordinary despite of relegation, that’s the nature of our job, playing in one of the greatest leagues, if not the greatest league in the world, and we’re not going to get away with turning up and not being wholeheartedly committed to the job."

Unai Emery: To follow.

TOP SCORERS

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Onuachu, Dibling 4

Aribo, Harwood-Bellis, Fernandes 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 5

Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen 3

Five players on 2

Aston Villa

Goals:

Watkins, Rogers 14

Marco Asensio 8

Ramsey, Onana, Barkley 4



Assists:

Ollie Watkins 12

Morgan Rogers 11

Youri Tielemans 8



ONES TO WATCH

Tyler Dibling: The exciting youngster has struggled for fitness and form since his injury at Manchester United in January.

But his performance at Spurs showed some signs of encouragement, and Saints fans will be hopeful that with next season's fate confirmed Dibling can play with the freedom that has served him well this season.

Morgan Rogers: On a difficult night in Paris it was his finish which sent the travelling Villa fans into celebration, adding yet another footnote in what has been an impressive season for the 22-year-old.

But the clash with PSG didn't end how Villa wanted, so they'll be looking for Rogers to add to his combined 26 goal contributions this season as they look to rebuild belief ahead of the second leg.



HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 85

Saints: 29

Draws: 23

Villa: 33

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

December 2024: Villa 1-0 Saints

January 2023: Saints 0-1 Villa

September 2022: Villa 1-0 Saints

March 2022: Villa 4-0 Saints

November 2021: Saints 1-0 Villa (Armstrong)

KEEP UP TO DATE

Can't make it to St Mary's? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

- Instagram

- Twitter

- Facebook

Viewing this page on a mobile device? Download the Saints app for all the latest news, feature videos and interactive content to get you closer to the action!

Open the Saints app today!