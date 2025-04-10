Rusk: There’s a job to be done

Interim manager Simon Rusk has outlined his approach to the final seven games of the season, with Southampton’s fate already sealed.

Starting with Aston Villa at St Mary’s on Saturday, Rusk is keen for Saints to finish the campaign on a positive note.

“When you’re not picking up the results we all hoped for and work hard for, confidence can become an issue. So for me, it’s less about identity and style and more about our confidence as a group of players and a team of people going into these games.

“I’ve had some really positive conversations as a group and we’ve got to pull together and we want to finish the season enjoying our football, giving something for people to get behind, that’s important, and going about our work in a positive environment in a positive way that can get results.

“The group understand when you move through the hurt and disappointment [of relegation], the group’s professionalism kicks in, they know there’s a job to be done and know we’ve got to play for the fans, know we’ve got to do our very, very best.

“We have to aspire to be extraordinary despite of relegation, that’s the nature of our job, playing in one of the greatest leagues, if not the greatest league in the world, and we’re not going to get away with turning up and not being wholeheartedly committed to the job. I can guarantee every conversation, every single feeling I’m having with every single player in there wants to finish this season as strong as they can for this football club.”

Assisted by Adam Lallana, Rusk spoke about the 26-year-old’s qualities.

“Really lucky for myself to have Adam help out at the moment and step up. His experience speaks for itself, the football experience he had as a player at the very top, the trophies he won and environments he’s been in, for me he’s an unbelievable asset to have working with me and we’re working really well on what we’re doing and I’m incredibly grateful to have his footballing wisdom and personality alongside me.”