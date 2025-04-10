Early Doors is back this weekend, with Saints legend Franny Benali stepping into the studio as the special guest on Saturday morning’s show.

The long-serving former defender, who made almost 400 appearances for the club, looks back on some iconic Southampton memories with his great friend and ex-teammate, Matt Le Tissier, as well as fellow host Tom Deacon.

Elsewhere in this week’s matchday show, there’s controversy in Taking On Le Tiss, as Matt’s knowledge is tested against the Saints supporters, while AFC Totton take on the P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge in support of Voice FM.

Watch past episodes

The guys also look back on some great moments against Saturday’s opponents, Aston Villa, including the famous 6-1 victory in 2015 that featured Sadio Mané’s fastest hat-trick in Premier League history.

We’ll also have club partners Paris Smith taking on our Academy stars in a Quickfire Crossbar rematch, and producer Rocket heads out to the fan zones at St Mary’s to quiz the Saints supporters.

Early Doors will be available from 8am on Saturday, via the Saints app, YouTube and Facebook.