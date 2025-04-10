Southampton interim manager Simon Rusk declared a "fairly clean bill of health" in the squad ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Speaking in his first press conference since he was confirmed to be taking charge of the team for the remainder of the season, Rusk had positive news to share in relation to the squad's availability.

"We've got a fairly clean bill of health at the minute." he revealed.

"There's one or two - Charlie Taylor's knocking about with one or two issues - but other than that we've got a fairly clean bill of health going into this game."

Striker Paul Onuachu was forced to start on the bench against Tottenham last weekend, after struggling with an ankle problem, but he did feature for the closing stages in the capital.

"Paul's trained and is in and around it, there's still one or two we're assessing and ongoing and Paul is one of them, but we're hoping there that the signs are good." Rusk declared.