Saints are back on the road this week, heading to the capital to face Queens Park Rangers in the Sky Bet Championship. Get set for the trip with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

QPR vs Southampton

Sky Bet Championship

MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium

Wednesday 5th November, 7.45pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: James Bell

Assistants: Matthew Smith, Callum Gough

Fourth official: Alex Chilowicz

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

Saints will be back in their all black third kit with a red trim for the trip to the capital. The keeper will be in an all-green number with an orange trim.

LIVE COVERAGE

If you're unable to make the trip to West London, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports+. Select Saints fans can also watch the action on Saints Play, with match passes available to purchase below:

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Saints travel to London needing a result to kick-start their season again, and travel to a QPR side who are struggling for form as far as their last five results are concerned.

With Tonda Eckert taking the team as interim manager, Wednesday night provides an opportunity for a clean slate with Sheffield Wednesday visiting St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

ONES TO WATCH

Rumarn Burrell: The 24-year-old centre-forward has featured more than any other player for Rangers this season having signed from Burton Albion in the summer.



He's certainly found his goalscoring touch of late, with three goals in his last four games having him as one of the most in-form strikers in the division.

Adam Armstrong's record against QPR



Adam Armstrong: Saints will need their number nine to reclaim his eye for goal if they are to rebuild momentum and move back up the standings.

A QPR side struggling for form themselves could prove the perfect opportunity for Armstrong to do just that, boasting his recent record against the West London side of seven goal involvements (six goals, one assist) in 12 meetings.

TOP PERFORMERS

QPR



Goals:

Burrell, Kone 4

Paul Smyth 2

Six players 1

Assists:

Vale, Dunne 2

Six players 1



Saints

Goals:

Armstrong 4

Archer, Manning, Stewart 2

Seven players 1

Assists:

Fraser 2

Nine players 1

FORM GUIDE

QPR



Ipswich (h) SBC: L 1-4 (Burrell)

Derby (a) SBC: L 0-1

Swansea (a) SBC: W 1-0 (Burrell)

QPR (h) SBC: L 1-2 (Burrell)

Bristol City (a) SBC: W 2-1 (Kone, Smyth)



Saints

Preston (h) SBC: L 0-2

Blackburn (a) SBC: L 1-2 (Scienza)

Bristol City (a) SBC: L 1-3 (Armstrong)

Swansea (h) SBC: D 0-0

Derby (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Armstrong)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played:QPR wins: 39

Draws: 27

Saints wins: 48

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Dec 2023: QPR 0-1 Saints Championship (Harwood-Bellis)

Aug 2023: Saints 2-1 QPR Championship (Edozie, A Armstrong)

Feb 2015: QPR 0-1 Saints Premier League (Mané)

Sep 2014: Saints 2-1 QPR Premier League (Bertrand, Pelle)

Mar 2013: Saints 1-2 QPR Premier League (Ramirez)



