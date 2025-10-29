Published:
Women's Team

Win a mascot experience for the Lionesses match at St Mary's Stadium

Written by
SFC Media
Fancy winning the chance for your young player to walk out with the Lionesses at St Mary's as they take on Ghana Women?

You can win a mascot experience for your child to become a mascot for the Lionesses friendly against Ghana Women. The competition also comes with 4 general admission tickets, so the lucky winner and their close family and friends can witness the winner's big moment and the match.

You can enter the competition and read the terms and conditions here.

Enter Here

