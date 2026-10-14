Southampton are taking derby day success on the road as they face Norwich in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday (7:45pm BST). Get set for the clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Norwich vs Saints

Sky Bet Championship

Carrow Road

Wednesday 14th October, 7:45pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Steve Martin

Assistant Referees: Nigel Lugg, Ian Cooper

Fourth Official: Josh Smith

THE KITS

Saints will remain in their home kit for this clash under the lights.

Away days are BACK 👊 pic.twitter.com/0nxTPZO1nj — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 14, 2026

LIVE COVERAGE

Wednesday's clash will be available to watch on Saints Play everywhere outside of the UK and Nordic regions.

Supporters can claim an annual or a matchday pass using the link below:

Saints Play packages

There is also FREE STREAMING available to enjoy in LEVEL1 and The Dell at St Mary's Stadium. Simply claim your free ticket, walk in on the night, grab a drink, and enjoy the game with fellow Saints fans.

LEVEL1 Screening

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Saints will be hoping to continue riding the high of a south coast derby victory at the weekend, which was the perfect end to a positive week for the club on and off the pitch, and are chasing a first away victory in the league.

That result, and others elsewhere since in the Championship, means Tonda Eckert's side are 13th in the table but just one point off the play-off places. Victory at Carrow Road could see them end the night as high as fifth.

For Norwich, their positive early start to the season has faltered as they are without a win in four games across all competitions and suffered a 2-1 defeat against Swansea last time out. They'll be hoping to stop the slide and return to winning ways at home.

TEAM NEWS

Saints: There are no fresh injury concerns after a fiery but, crucially, unscathed south coast derby. The only new absentee will be Cameron Bragg who is suspended following his red card on Sunday.

Norwich: Norwich are reported to have six concerns with, most notably, their top scorer Mohamed Touré sidelined until the new year with a shoulder injury. Kenny McLean, Lucien Mahovo, Papa Amadou Diallo, Mirko Topic, and Ali Ahmed are the other five who complete the injury list.

THE MANAGERS

Tonda Eckert: “We do everything to give ourselves and everyone who travels with us the first victory on the road. It's about time. I think we've had a couple of quite good away games but didn't get the results yet that we wanted so we need to make sure that we get those points on the road quickly and the chance is there on Wednesday."



Philippe Clement: "It's a tough challenge, [Southampton] for me are for sure one of the top three best teams in the league this season.

"If all the fans get behind the team and create the roar of Carrow Road, like the Burnley game, we can do something really special together so I'm counting on that, and I know it starts on the pitch with showing bravery, passion and heart, and the attitude in duels and everything."

ONES TO WATCH

Finn Azaz: Another assist for the Irishman on the weekend puts his tally to three goals and seven assists in all competitions so far this season. Azaz impressed on the weekend with a Player of the Match display, as he oozed confidence as he ran the show on the ball in the south coast derby. He scored the winner last time Saints met the Canaries as well, back in March last season.

Andre Brooks: With Norwich talisman Mohamed Touré out for "months" with a shoulder injury, the Canaries' second top scorer will need to step up fill that gap. Brooks has three goals and three assists this season so far, but all of his goals came in August's early form.

TOP PERFORMERS

Saints

Goals:

Larin 8

Azaz, Scienza 3

Matsuki 2

Assists:

Azaz 7

Downes, Manning, Scienza 2

Mubama, Bree, Matsuki, Bragg, Edozie, Ward-Prowse 1

Finn Azaz has won more points than any other @SkyBetChamp midfielder this season (67) 🥇



His assist vs Portsmouth means he has 9 G/A in 9 appearances this season 👏#FantasyEFL | @SouthamptonFC pic.twitter.com/r9v0BZ1IAL — Fantasy EFL (@FEFLOfficial) October 12, 2026

Norwich

Goals:

Touré 6

Brooks, Kvistgaarden 3

Wright 2

Assists:

Brooks 3

Stacey, Wright, Schwartau, Maghoma 2

Seven players 1

FORM GUIDE

Saints

Portsmouth (h) SBC: W 1-0 (Bree)

Wrexham (a) SBC: L 2-1 (Ward-Prowse)

Bristol City (h) SBC: W 4-1 (Larin 2, Matsuki, Azaz)

Swansea (h) SBC: W 3-1 (Azaz, Larin, Scienza)

Lincoln (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Welington)

Norwich

Swansea (a) SBC: L 2-1 (Wright)

Bolthon (h) SBC: L 3-4 (Touré, McConville, Stacey)

Manchester City (a) CC: L 5-0

Middlesbrough (a) SBC: L 4-3 (Touré, Makama, Wright)

Birmingham (h) SBC: W 2-1 (Schwartau, Diallo)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 136

Saints wins: 54

Draws: 40

Robins wins: 42

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Mar 2026: Saints 1-0 Norwich Championship (Azaz)

Dec 2025: Norwich 2-1 Saints Championship (Manning)

Aug 2025: Norwich 0-3 Saints Carabao Cup (Archer, Fraser, Matsuki)

Jan 2024: Norwich 1-1 Saints Championship (Armstrong)

Aug 2023: Saints 4-4 Norwich Championship (Bednarek, Armstrong 2, Adams)

KEEP UP TO DATE

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