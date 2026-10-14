James Ward-Prowse and Jack Stephens Become Saints Foundation Ambassadors

Saints Foundation is proud to welcome Jack Stephens and James Ward-Prowse as their latest Ambassadors.

Having both come through the Academy and gone on to become respected leaders on and off the pitch, James and Jack share a deep connection to the city and understand the unique role Saints can play in bringing people together and creating opportunities for local people.

As Ambassadors, they will help champion the work of Saints Foundation, supporting projects, participants, events and campaigns throughout the year. Their involvement will help raise awareness of the charity's work across Southampton and inspire the thousands of people who engage with Foundation projects each season.

Saints Foundation uses the power and reach of Southampton FC to support people of all ages, helping them improve their health and wellbeing, build confidence, develop skills and reach their potential. Working across schools, communities and partner organisations, the Foundation supports thousands of people across the city.

Their appointment continues to strengthen the relationship between Southampton FC and Saints Foundation, ensuring participants have access to inspiring role models who understand what it means to represent Southampton.

Sam Fulling, Managing Director of Saints Foundation, said:

"Jack and James are fantastic ambassadors for Southampton and everything Saints Foundation stands for. They've both got a genuine connection to the city, understand the difference football can make in people's lives and are passionate about supporting the communities around them.

We're incredibly grateful for their support and look forward to working with them to inspire participants, raise awareness of our work and help us reach even more people across Southampton."

As Saints Foundation celebrates 25 years of supporting the city, the addition of Jack and James as Ambassadors will help strengthen the charity's mission to ensure more people across Southampton can thrive and reach their potential.

For more information about Saints Foundation and the work we do across Southampton, visit our website.