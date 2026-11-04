Polygon students put men’s mental health in the spotlight

Young people from The Polygon School have turned an idea developed through our Premier League Inspires programme into a powerful new film encouraging men and boys across Southampton to talk about their mental health.

Students from The Polygon School have seen their idea brought to the big screen at St Mary’s Stadium, with their new film premiering on Monday 2 November to mark the start of Men’s Mental Health Month.

The idea began in February, when the students took part in the Premier League Inspires Challenge, which asked young people from our partner schools to develop their own ideas and interventions around mental health.

The boys identified a simple but important issue: men do not always talk when they are struggling.

From there, they developed the idea for a film encouraging men and boys to open up about how they are feeling, support one another and recognise that asking for help is a strength.

Their vision was brought to life with the support of local video production company Five Five Media, who believed in the students’ message and generously offered their expertise and production support free of charge.

The students also had the opportunity to get hands-on behind the camera, learning more about the filmmaking process and helping to turn their original idea into a finished production.

Familiar faces from across Southampton gave their time to support the project and share their experiences on camera, including former Saints Francis Benali and Sam McQueen, boxer Ryan Garner and his coach Wayne Batten, Paralympian Aaron Phipps and the BBC’s Lewis Coombes.

Chloe Foster from The Polygon School, who supported the students throughout the project, said:

“It has been an incredible journey for the students at The Polygon School to see their ideas come to life!

“We are so grateful to Adam Phillips at Five Five Media for believing in the students’ vision and generously giving his time and money to fund this film to promote Saints By Your Side.



“Watching the students get hands on with the camera equipment, with the patience, encouragement and support of Adam and his team, has been an unforgettable experience!



“A huge thank you to everyone who stepped up to be featured in the film. Your support and willingness to get involved have been amazing. You are all an inspiration!”

Adam from Five Five Media added:

“It’s been a pleasure working with the students at The Polygon School on this project. The idea and the message came from them, and seeing them get stuck in behind the camera on the shoot days was a real highlight for me and the team.



“It also showed me how many great role models we have in this city. Ryan Garner and his coach Wayne Batten, Franny Benali, Sam McQueen, Paralympian Aaron Phipps and the BBC’s own Lewis Coombes all gave up their time for the students and were willing to open up on camera.



“That was a brilliant experience for the boys, and something I hope they’ll take a lot from.”

Watch the video below:

Starting conversations across Southampton

The project grew from Premier League Inspires, which we deliver in local SEND schools, using the power of football to engage young people in their education and encourage them to think positively about their future goals and aspirations. It also connects closely with our wider mental health work across Southampton.

Through Saints By Your Side, we provide men with a safe and supportive space to talk, connect with others and improve their wellbeing. Talking Tactics helps young people better understand their emotions, develop coping strategies and build resilience, while our Extra Time Hub at St Mary’s offers a welcoming matchday space for supporters who may be struggling to speak with trained staff and volunteers.

Together, these projects help give people across our city opportunities to talk, connect and access support when they need it.

The students’ film adds another voice to that work by tackling one of the barriers they identified themselves: that men can find it difficult to speak up when they are struggling. By starting that conversation with younger generations, the boys hope their film will encourage more men and boys across Southampton to talk about how th

ey are feeling and look out for one another.

Following its premiere at St Mary’s, the film will be shared across social media, taking the students’ message beyond the classroom and helping to start more conversations around men’s mental health across our city.

We would like to thank our funding and delivery partners, Premier League Foundation, Professional Footballers’ Association, Ex-Saints Association and Advantage Mentoring, as well as Five Five Media for their generous support in bringing the students’ vision to life.

Finally, a special thank you goes to everyone who bravely took part in the film and shared their experiences. By speaking openly, they are helping challenge the idea that men should stay silent and showing others that it is OK to talk.