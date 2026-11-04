Saints Foundation duo recognised for mental health work

Two members of Saints Foundation staff have been recognised for their work supporting mental health in Southampton, after being nominated as Southampton Stars for Stars.

Tsvetelina "T" Georgieva and Jake Plummer were both personally nominated through Southampton Mental Health Network’s Stars for Stars initiative, which celebrates individuals and organisations creating kind environments and promoting positive attitudes towards mental health across the city.

The pair were recognised for their course facilitation and the difference their work has made to men’s mental health in Southampton. They join a group of individuals and community organisations celebrated by Southampton Mental Health Network for their dedication to supporting others and improving lives across the city.

The recognition reflects Saints Foundation’s wider commitment to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of people across Southampton, providing accessible spaces where people can connect with others, seek support and develop tools to better manage their wellbeing.

One of these projects is Saints By Your Side, a mental health programme delivered by Saints Foundation in partnership with Southampton FC. Through face-to-face group sessions at St Mary’s Stadium, local men are given a supportive space to come together and learn ways to improve their wellbeing and better manage their mental health.

Support is also available for younger people through Talking Tactics, which provides mental health mentoring for 11 to 18-year-olds, helping them build relationships with trusted adults and work towards goals that build confidence and self-agency.

On matchdays, the Extra Time Hub at St Mary’s provides another route to support. The dedicated wellbeing space offers face-to-face help for supporters who may be struggling with their mental health or emotional wellbeing, including opportunities for confidential conversations and connections to appropriate services where needed.

The nominations for Tsvetelina and Jake shine a light on the people behind this work and their contribution to creating a more supportive community for people experiencing mental health challenges in Southampton. Their recognition forms part of Southampton Mental Health Network’s latest Stars for Stars awards, celebrating those making the city a stronger, more connected and supportive place to live.

You can read more about our mental health work here

Photographer - Tim Kenyon