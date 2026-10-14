How to watch Norwich City vs Saints

Saints travel to Carrow Road this evening to face Norwich City at 7.45pm. For supporters not heading to the game, there are still plenty of ways to follow the action and watch the game.

Live on Saints Play

Fans in the UK can catch the game live on Sky Sports+. But for supporters outside of the UK*, you can watch the game live on Saints Play.

Buy a match pass for £10

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is also available for all supporters for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.

LEVEL1

Watch Saints take on Norwich, surrounded by mates and proper matchday energy at LEVEL1.

Entry is completely free with a FREE ticket. Simply claim your free ticket, walk in on the night, grab a drink, and enjoy the game with fellow Saints fans.

LEVEL1 Screening

The Dell

Cheer on the Saints at The Dell with fellow fans as they take on Norwich. Grab a bite to eat, a drink and enjoy the action.

*Saints Play video passes are unavailable in the following territories: ROI, Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Denmark.