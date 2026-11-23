Southampton kick off a big week in the Sky Bet Championship with a trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United. Get set for gameday with our Match Pack…

THE MATCH

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Sky Bet Championship

Bramall Lane

Tuesday 24th November, 7.45pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Farai Hallam

Assistant Referees: Andrew Dallison, Jacob Lehane

Fourth Official: Darren Drysdale

THE KITS

Saints will be in their ivory and red third kit in Sheffield, with the hosts playing in their traditional red and white striped shirts with black shorts.

Starting the week on the road ⏭️ pic.twitter.com/aYzqx3vNBo — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 23, 2026

LIVE COVERAGE

Tuesday's game will be available worldwide on Saints Play except for the UK and the Nordic regions. UK supporters unable to attend the match can watch live on Sky Sports+.

Claim an annual or a matchday Saints Play pass using the link below:

Saints Play packages

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Saints enjoyed a winning return following the international break with a 2-0 victory over Derby at St Mary’s on Saturday – the perfect start to a significant week of Championship action.

Tonda Eckert’s side now travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday night before hosting Middlesbrough under the lights on Friday for what promises to be a huge occasion.

Whilst Saints boast the best home record in the league with seven wins out of eight, only two victories on the road leaves them languishing in 15th in the away table.

The Blades have taken 10 points from their last 12 on home soil, with nine goals scored and just one conceded, so this will be a stern test of Saints’ resilience on the road.

Chris Wilder’s men sit one place outside the play-off places following Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing of Watford.

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder will have Kalvin Phillips available after injury, but Matt Doherty is likely be sidelined until mid-December.

Saints loanee Ben Brereton Díaz scored two of United’s goals against Watford on Saturday, but will not be available to face his parent club, while key defender Japhet Tanganga is suspended.

Saints: Tonda Eckert confirmed after the win over Derby that James Bree will be in line for a return against the Blades.

The head coach is also “hopeful” on Leo Scienza and Caspar Jander, but Keven Schlotterbeck remains out with a shoulder injury.

THE MANAGERS

Chris Wilder: "I was a touch frustrated that we were just off it a little bit at Charlton and we got punished, but we’ve got back on track with a good performance [against Watford]. We were sharp at the top of the end of the pitch.

“Now it’s on to Tuesday night, a big game at home. We’ve gone eight or nine games now picking up close to two points a game, which is good, and I believe we’ll be a team in the second part of the season that can really kick on."

Tonda Eckert: "It’s one of the toughest places to go in this league. there are two strikers that you need to control, lots of long balls, they are very good in the movements with the two players up top.

“We need to see how we control that, but I am confident we will find a solution tomorrow. We need the whole squad this week. If we want to play for nine points this week, we need the whole squad, and that’s going to be important for Tuesday and in the game that comes up after.”

ONES TO WATCH

Sydie Peck: London-born Peck joined United’s academy from Arsenal at the age of 16, and has progressed through the ranks to become a key player at Bramall Lane.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored his fifth goal of the season against Watford on Saturday, including a first career hat-trick at Preston at the start of this month.

Zach Abbott: Abbott helped Saints keep a clean sheet on his home debut on Saturday, and will hope this is his time to really make an impression in the Championship.

The Nottingham Forest loanee has had to be patient and wait for his chance, but with Keven Schlotterbeck sidelined by injury, the 20-year-old will want to stake a claim to keep his place in the side.

TOP PERFORMERS

Sheffield United

Goals:

Bamford 6

Peck 5

Cannon 4

Assists:

Donovan, Peck, Rothwell 3

Brereton Díaz, Bamford, McCallum, Phillips, Chong 2

One, Campbell, Burrows 1

Saints

Goals:

Larin 9

Matsuki 4

Azaz, Scienza 3

Assists:

Azaz 8

Manning 4

Downes, Scienza 2

FORM GUIDE

Sheffield United

Watford (h) SBC: W 4-0 (Brereton Díaz 2, Ayew, Peck)

Charlton (a) SBC: L 1-2 (Ayew)

Preston (a) SBC: W 3-2 (Peck 3)

Wrexham (h) SBC: W 1-0 (Brereton Díaz)

Derby (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Bamford)

Saints

Derby (h) SBC: W 2-0 (Larin, Mubama)

Preston (a) SBC: L 0-1

West Brom (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Edozie)

QPR (h) SBC: W 4-1 (Matsuki, Bragg, Schlotterbeck, Welington)

West Ham (a) SBC: W 3-2 (Matsuki, Bree, Dobbin)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 61

Sheff Utd wins: 23

Draws: 13

Saints wins: 25

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Jan 2026: Saints 1-0 Sheffield United Championship (Scienza)

Sep 2025: Sheffield United 1-2 Saints Championship (Stewart 2)

Sep 2021: Sheffield United 2-2 Saints (2-4 on pens) Carabao Cup third round (Diallo, Salisu)

Mar 2021: Sheffield United 0-2 Saints Premier League (Ward-Prowse, Adams)

Dec 2020: Saints 3-0 Sheffield United Premier League (Adams, Armstrong, Redmond)

KEEP UP TO DATE

Not able to make it in person? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

- Instagram

- X

- Facebook