Divin Mubama is feeling confident about the week ahead after helping Southampton see off Derby in the Sky Bet Championship.

Mubama’s stoppage-time strike clinched victory at St Mary’s, with his first Saints goal since August coming just five days after he found the net for England Under-21s against France.

Looking forward to Saints' upcoming trip to Sheffield United and the highly-anticipated home game against Middlesbrough, Mubama is looking positively on the week ahead and states that the team need to work hard in order to secure the points needed.

“I would say I’m a confident person, so I wouldn’t say a goal would bring me that, but it (scoring for England) definitely helped,” he said, speaking after Saturday’s win.

“I feel good, I feel ready, I feel sharp. Going away and scoring when you haven’t scored in a long time, having that feeling again and then again today, it’s what you work for. It’s always nice scoring a goal, that’s what I’m paid to do.

“I’m here to compete, I’m here to fight for my place and I’ve got the confidence. I believe in myself fully. I just need to be patient and wait, but at the same time I’m knocking on the door ready to put my mark down.

“We’ve got no breaks now, so I think we’re going to have the whole group. We need to put our foot down and crush these next two games because they're going to be really important.”