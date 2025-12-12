After a St Mary's double header last week, Tonda Eckert's side are back on the road on Saturday, visiting Norwich City for a second time this season. Get set for the trip with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Norwich City vs Southampton

Sky Bet Championship

Carrow Road

Saturday 13th December, 12.30pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: James Bell

Assistants: Matthew Smith, Andrew DallisonFourth official: Leigh Doughty

THE KITS

Like the trip to Norfolk back in August, Saints will be in their traditional red and white striped shirt with black shorts and predominantly white socks. Meanwhile Norwich will wear their home colours of yellow and green shirts, green shorts and yellow socks.

TICKETS

The away end at Carrow Road has sold out after Saints received the maximum allocation of 2,022 tickets.

LIVE COVERAGE

For those unable to make it to Carrow Road, the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Elsewhere fans in select locations can catch the action via our in-house service Saints Play:

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Tonda Eckert's side will want to continue their momentum in terms of results, having won six of the last seven games, whilst also looking to fine tune the areas of improvement as they head on the road once again.

Tuesday night's victory over West Brom at St Mary's was the four in a row at home, but Saints found themselves defending for the win in stoppage time despite being 3-0 up at the break. The travelling Saints faithful will be keen to see their side continue that first half dominance for the full 90 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Victory in Norfolk could see them rise to as high as fifth if other results go their way, whilst hosts Norwich will be looking to continue their upturn in fortunes at home in recent weeks.

TEAM NEWS

Norwich: The major blow for Norwich will be the omission of striker Josh Sargent, who will follow concussion protocols. Elsewhere Kenny McLean is a doubt but Mathias Kvistgaarden and Eliott Myles have trained and are in contention for a return alongside Jose Cordoba and Liam Gibbs.

Saints: Eckert confirmed wing-back Tom Fellows is battling a groin issue, however said they will do "everything possible" to make him available for Saturday's trip. Elsewhere Mads Roerslev, Elias Jelert and Shea Charles are continuing their recoveries but the Norwich trip comes too soon. Damion Downs and Ross Stewart are on the long-term absentees list.

THE MANAGERS

Philippe Clement: "Against Southampton, you cannot afford to many or any mistakes. It's going to be a great challenge but I'm really looking forward to it. I feel a good vibe with the team. We lost the best striker in the league, our captain and there were a lot of young guys on the pitch.

"It was an easy moment for the team to live in the past, die and give up - especially when going 1-0 behind. But they fought. We need to continue this story. It's going to be necessary against Southampton. There will be difficult moments. I hope the fans do the same. We will need them."

Tonda Eckert: “It’s a big challenge for us. I think that Philippe Clement is very clear with his ideas, not just with him at Norwich. You can see some patterns that are quite similar, so we know what to expect. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.

"They definitely deserve more from the games they’ve played so far. There are some situations where we can exploit spaces, so it’s our job to prepare the boys in case they open up.

ONES TO WATCH

EmilianoMarcondes: Clement's side have seen a recent improvement in results (one defeat in their last four), with attacking midfielder Marcondes a key factor.

The Dane scored the opener during the 3-1 win over QPR at the end of November, before assisting the goal which put the Canaries ahead at Watford.

Adam Armstrong: A man in-form and a man with previous against Norwich; not only does Armstrong have seven goals in his last six games but he's also got four goal contributions in his last three against the Canaries for Saints.

TOP PERFORMERS

Norwich

Goals:

Sargent 7

Makama, Kvistgaarden 4

Schwartau 2

Assists:

Sargent 3

McLean, Diallo 2

Ten players 1

Saints

Goals:

Armstrong 11

Azaz 6

Manning, Harwood-Bellis, Scienza 3

Assists:

Armstrong, Manning, Azaz, Fellows 3

Harwood-Bellis, Fraser, Scienza 2

Nine players 1

FORM GUIDE

Norwich

Sheff Utd (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Soumaré OG)

Watford (a) SBC: L 2-3 (Sargent, Schwartau)

QPR (h) SBC: W 3-1 (Marcondes, Mbengue OG, Forson)

Oxford (h SBC: D 1-1 (Makama)

Birmingham City (a) SBC: L 1-4 (Kvistgaarden)

Saints

West Brom (h) SBC: W 3-2 (Scienza, Armstrong 2)

Birmingham (h) SBC: W 3-1 (Azaz, Armstrong 2)

Millwall (a) SBC: L 2-3 (Armstrong pen, Azaz)

Leicester (h) SBC: W 3-0 (Harwood-Bellis 2, Azaz)

Charlton (a) SBC: W 5-1 (Manning, Armstrong, Jander, Azaz 2)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 134

Norwich wins: 41

Draws: 40

Saints wins: 53

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Aug 2025: Norwich 0-3 Saints League Cup (Archer, Fraser, Matsuki)

Jan 2024: Norwich 1-1 Saints Championship (Armstrong)

Aug 2024: Saints 4-4 Norwich Championship (Bednarek, Armstrong 2, Adams)

Feb 2022: Saints 2-0 Norwich Premier League (Adams, Romeu)

Nov 2021: Norwich 2-1 Saints Premier League (Adams)

KEEP UP TO DATE

