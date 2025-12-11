Bragg signs contract extension

Southampton youngster Cameron Bragg has agreed to a contract extension keeping him at the club until 2027.

Joining the Saints at the age of eight, Bragg has enjoyed an impressive first half of the season, making his senior league debut at Blackburn in October after initially captaining the Under-21s.

Remaining part of the first-team setup, the Scotland Under-21 international has made three further appearances including two starts at Charlton and Millwall.

Now into a second decade at the club, the 21-year-old has committed his future to remain in red and white.

Commenting on his new contract, Bragg said: “There’s been so much going on from where I was four, five, six weeks ago to now. I think if that’s not a lesson that things can change pretty quickly either way, then I don’t know what would be.

“It’s been incredible. I think I’m still trying to find my feet a little bit with it all and just really get used to what this is now. Like I said, it’s been unreal, and everyone’s welcomed me in [to the first team] so well. I feel really comfortable.”

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie added: “The extension to Cameron’s contract and his emergence into the first team is great testament to everything he commits to his ongoing development.

“He is the ultimate professional and a fantastic role model for the young talent coming through at Staplewood. It has made it that little bit sweeter, being a lifelong Saints fan himself, to see his trajectory in recent weeks, and I’m sure he’ll continue to grab the opportunities that come his way over the next 18 months.”

A limited number of Men's Half Season Tickets are now available. Don't miss a minute of the action across the second half of the season, beginning with the visit of Hull City to St Mary's in January, with prices starting from around £21 per match.

Half Season Tickets