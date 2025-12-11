Eckert's flying start recognised by Manager of the Month nomination

Tonda Eckert’s impressive first month in management has been recognised with a nomination for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for November.

The month included Eckert’s five games as interim boss in which he led Saints to four consecutive wins for the first time since February 2024.

Taking 12 points from a possible 15, Eckert’s Saints scored 15 goals in those five matches, including five in the first half of a dazzling display at Charlton.

The upturn in results lifted Saints from 21st to 14th in the table, even in spite of a 3-2 defeat at Millwall at the end of the month.

Eckert faces competition from Chris Davies (Birmingham), John Eustace (Derby) and Frank Lampard (Coventry) for the award, with the winner to be announced on Friday.

A limited number of Men's Half Season Tickets are now available. Don't miss a minute of the action across the second half of the season, beginning with the visit of Hull City to St Mary's in January, with prices starting from around £21 per match.

Half Season Tickets