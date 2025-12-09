Tonda Eckert dedicated Southampton’s latest victory to the Saints fans, whose support in the closing stages was instrumental in taking three points in the eyes of the head coach.

Saints appeared to be coasting towards a fourth straight home triumph and a sixth win in seven games under Eckert’s stewardship after racing into a 3-0 lead inside 35 minutes against West Brom at St Mary’s.

But the visitors mounted an unlikely second-half comeback when Karlan Grant pulled one back just after the hour mark and Nat Phillips headed home an 86th-minute corner.

The Baggies had a golden chance to rescue a point when Samuel Iling-Junior shot wide in stoppage time, but Eckert, who gestured to the fans to roar his team home, felt that seeing his side prevail showcased the influence of the Saints support.

“I see it very, very positive, and the reason is that we need our supporters in some games to bring those games over the line to us,” he said with a smile.

“A big, big compliment to everyone who came out to St Mary’s today, because we needed every single one.

“It was tremendous. Obviously you always wish for those games to be a lot easier towards the end, but it’s the Championship – it’s never easy.

“There are games [like this] that come up. We concede the first one, and in the end it’s two dead-ball situations today, but we’re playing against good teams.

“There will be more of those games coming up where it’s one goal towards the end. That’s what the stadium creates, and we needed every single one, so thank you for the support.”

With West Brom scoring twice from corners, Eckert admitted there were lessons to be learned both in set-piece defending and in keeping the foot to the floor for 90 minutes, at both ends of the pitch.

“If you don’t manage to open up in possession then you need to defend, and I think from open play we did this very well for most parts of the game,” he added.

“We need to improve on the other bits, but it’s so important that we have the support from the stadium, and the three points today are for the fans.

“We can’t take the foot off the gas, and I think you saw that today. If we can take this out of this game, it will be a very positive learning, and we go strong again on Saturday.”

