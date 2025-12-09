The wait for a first St Mary’s goal is over for Leo Scienza, as the Brazilian helped Saints survive a second half comeback to beat West Brom 3-2 in the Championship.

Collecting a fourth straight home win, Scienza opened the scoring on 12 minutes, before an Adam Armstrong brace put Tonda Eckert’s side in control at the break.

Strikes from Karlan Grant and Nat Phillips made it a nervy conclusion, but the hosts claimed all three points to move up to eighth.

“I'm very, very happy. I was waiting for this moment. I was very near many times. So it was an amazing feeling finally to score my first goal in front of the fans at home, but the most important [thing is] that we bring the game over the line. We got three points. This was even more important than my goal for me.

“I think in any situation, there are good things and things that we have to do better. So at the moment, everything is working very good for us in the beginning. We are starting every game like crazy good. We are scoring very fast, but I think today showed a lot that we have to improve. Not take the game for done already because other teams they also have quality.

“Even if it's three zero, they have quality to come because if we score three goals in one half, they can also do it. So today was a bit unnecessary. This emotion until the end. But like I say, it's work, enjoy the things you are doing very good. Get better at the things that you need to get better. But the most important is to bring such games over the line and get your points.”

Assisted by Tom Fellows for his milestone moment, Scienza is thankful for his teammate’s contribution.

“Ninety percent was his goal. I joke with him. This was very funny. I didn't even realise until now. Last game, I gave him an assist and was a bit unlucky because he did everything good and he shoot the ball in the post. And I told him, 'Tom, it doesn't matter if you scored or not. You owe me an assist' and today he gave me assist and I scored my goal. So I'm very thankful for him.

"Tom, you are the best. I'm very happy for Tom, for me, for the team. Like I say, it was an amazing goal, an amazing feeling. But the most important, we won and we keep in the right direction."

A limited number of Men's Half Season Tickets are now available. Don't miss a minute of the action across the second half of the season, beginning with the visit of Hull City to St Mary's in January, with prices starting from around £21 per match.

Half Season Tickets