Venue change for FA Youth Cup third round tie

Southampton FC Under-18s' trip to Blackburn Rovers in the FA Youth Cup on Friday 12th December will now take place at Victory Park, the home of Chorley FC.

Remaining a 7pm kick-off for the third round clash, the fixture has been moved from Ewood Park in order to carry out essential works to protect the pitch ahead of upcoming Championship fixtures.

Tickets already purchased for the game will remain valid, with supporters needing to show their ticket or proof of purchase on arrival at Victory Park.

For supporters yet to purchase tickets for the game, it will be pay on the day at the turnstiles. Cash and card payments are available with tickets priced at £5.