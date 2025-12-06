Southampton Under-18s claimed a convincing 5-0 win over Reading in the Under-18 Premier League on Saturday.

A four-goal spell in the first half saw Saints blow their opponents away, with Harry Gathercole opening the scoring before a Luke Hawe brace either side of Korban McMullan’s header.

A big margin of victory was confirmed by Fabio Sainsbury’s goal midway through the second half as Andrew Surman’s side cruised to securing the three points on offer.

Saints had the first shot on target of the contest when McMullan was played into space in the Reading area by saw his strike comfortably saved by Reading’s Jacob Borgnis at the near post.

The strong start from the hosts continued and another chance saw them go close again on 11 minutes when a dangerous cross from Tino Goremusandu found the head of Oliver Newman, but he nodded the ball wide.

Despite it being an open game, the hosts were creating by far the best opportunities and saw another header force Borgnis into a save – McMullan timing his run well for a free header that flew straight into the goalkeeper’s arms.

The hosts deservedly went ahead on 33 minutes when a superbly worked set-piece saw a cross find Oliver Newman at the back post and his cushioned pass back into the centre was turned into an empty net by Gathercole.

It was then 2-0 just three minutes later when Gathercole turned provider, with his cross from the left being flicked in by striker Hawe.

With confidence now flowing for Surman’s side, they then made it three goals in nine minutes.

Thierry Rohart-Brown produced a teasing corner delivery to the near post and McMullan got his name on the scoresheet by powering home a header at the near post.

The first half blitz was not done there though and it was 4-0 on the stroke of half time when Hawe netted his second of the game when turning home a loose ball that was pushed back into the danger area.

Into the second half, it proved more difficult for Saints to create in the opening stages as Reading looked for a response to a tough first period for them.

However, Saints did find a fifth goal in the 67th minute when another corner, this time from Newman, was flicked home by Sainsbury as he made a run across the front post.

Substitutes Kynan Duffy and Junior Kazunga almost combined as Saints pushed for a sixth with 10 minutes remaining, but the latter’s shot was held by Borgnis after the former had beaten his man and cut back from the right.

Kazunga then has another late chance from a similar position – this time taking a touch and seeing his firm strike tipped over the crossbar.

Saints comfortably held onto their win and clean sheet in the latter stages and confirmed a sixth league win of the season.

Saints are in action again on Friday 12th December when when they travel away to face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Youth Cup third round, with kick off at Ewood Park set for 7pm.

Saints: Moloney, Adjei-Afriyie, Vallance, Day (Sewell 64'), Goremusandu (Anderson 63'), Rohart-Brown, Newman (Duffy 70'), Sainsbury, Hawe (Kazunga 63'), McMullan (c) (Lovatt 70'), Gathercole.

Subs not used:

Goals: Gathercole (33'), Hawe (36', 43'), McMullan (39'), Sainsbury (67').

Reading: Borgnis, Zie (Barbieri 59'), St Louis (Cliff 73'), Booth, Beacroft, Irish (c), Agyekum, Dove, Ntege (Haywood 73'), Dekam, Adjei.

Subs not used: Pullinger, Fuller-Thompson.