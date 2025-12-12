Published:
Men's Team

Fellows "will try everything possible" to make Norwich trip

Southampton Head Coach Tonda Eckert gave his full rundown of injury news, including an update on Tom Fellows, ahead of his side's trip to Norwich City on Saturday (12.30pm GMT).

Having provided an assist for Leo Scienza after 12 minutes against his former club West Brom on Tuesday night, Fellows was replaced just past the hour mark with an apparant groin issue.

"We’ll try everything to get Tom Fellows ready for tomorrow," said Eckert in his pre-match press conference. "He’s struggling with a groin injury. The medical department is on him so we’ll try everything possible.

"He has been great the last few games. It’s never easy when you move away from your home club for the first time. Sometimes you need a couple of weeks. It’s a pleasure to have him with us."

Elsewhere there were updates on the squad's long term absentees, including Shea Charles and Mads Roerslev.

"Mads still needs a bit longer, Elias [Jelert] and Shea need longer too. Ross [Stewart] is still out. Damion [Downs] had his first sessions this week."

