Southampton’s Under-18s start their 2025/26 FA Youth Cup campaign with a trip to Blackburn on Friday 12th December.

THE MATCH

Blackburn vs Saints

FA Youth Cup third round

Victory Park, Chorley

Friday 12th December, 19:00 GMT

For ticket details see below

Saints reached the quarter-finals last season and will be looking for a positive start to this campaign's competition.

Andrew Surman's side go into the contest after a positive start in the league, as they sit third in the Under-18 Premier League South.

In their last outing, they were 5-0 winners over Reading in a dominant league fixture that saw prolific striker Luke Hawe score a brace, and the lively Harry Gathercole register his ninth goal in eight league games.

Harry Gathercole celebrates in the U18 Premier League. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Blackburn Rovers play in the U18 Premier League North, and have had a difficult start to the season as they sit 12th in the table with just two league victories.

One of those, however, was a thrilling 8-3 triumph over Liverpool back in September.

In the FA Youth Cup last time out, they were knocked out at the third round stage against Sheffield United.

MANAGER PREVIEW



Speaking ahead of his side's first outing in this season's competition, Under-18s Head Coach Andrew Surman reiterated the importance of the FA Youth Cup for the age group he oversees.

"It’s exciting, the FA Youth Cup always is. It’s extra special for the players."

"We’re going into it really confident and looking forward to the test, and hopefully put ourselves into the next round, but it’ll be a really game."

TICKET INFORMATION



With the game moved to Chorley FC's Victory Park, tickets will be pay on the day at the turnstiles.

Both cash and card payments are available, with tickets priced at £5.