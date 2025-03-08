After 10 days out of action, Saints resume their Premier League campaign with a trip to table-topping Liverpool on Saturday.

THE MATCH

Liverpool vs Saints

Premier League

Anfield

Saturday 8th March, 3pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Lewis Smith

Assistants: Mat Wilkes, Marc Perry

Fourth official: Tony Harrington

VAR: Matt Donohue

Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton

WHICH KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

Saints will be in their yellow with blue trim away kit on Saturday.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

After a gameless weekend last week, Saints will be looking to respond after three league defeats in a row.

For Liverpool, Arne Slot's side return to Premier League action after an important 1-0 win over PSG in the Champions League knockout stages on Wednesday night, aiming to retain their 13-point lead at the top of the table.

TEAM NEWS

After limping off at Chelsea, James Bree is unavailable for the trip north.

On a more positive note, Adam Lallana, Jan Bednarek and Kyle Walker-Peters are fully fit, with Lesley Ugochukwu also eligible after sitting out the clash with his parent club last time out.

THE MANAGERS

Arne Slot: To follow.

Ivan Jurić: "I have to adapt. In the Brighton game, maybe I made a mistake not adapting. We didn’t have Bednarek or Harwood-Bellis. Now I want to mix a little bit, not losing everything we have worked, but adapting against Liverpool.”

TOP SCORERS

Liverpool

Goals:

Mohamed Salah 30

Cody Gakpo 16

Luis Díaz 13

Assists:

Mohamed Salah 22

Trent Alexander-Arnold 7

Núñez, Szoboszlai, Jones 6

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Tyler Dibling 4

Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 4

Seven players on 2

Kamaldeen, Taylor 1

ONES TO WATCH

Harvey Elliott: The midfielder came off the bench in midweek to score the winner against PSG, giving Liverpool a vital advantage heading into the second leg next week.

With the fixtures piling up, Elliott may be given a starting spot on Saturday if Arne Slot shuffles his pack.

Mateus Fernandes: The Portuguese scored his first Premier League goal in the reverse fixture, almost leading Saints to a point against the Reds.

The 20-year-old has been a consistent performer in an otherwise turbulent season and will be Saints' chief creative threat at Anfield.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 121

Liverpool: 64

Draws: 26

Saints: 31

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

December 2024: Saints 1-2 Liverpool (Archer) League Cup

November 2024: Saints 2-3 Liverpool (A Armstrong, Fernandes)

February 2024: Liverpool 3-0 Saints FA Cup

May 2023: Saints 4-4 Liverpool (Kamaladeen 2, Ward-Prowse, A Armstrong)

November 2022: Liverpool 3-1 Saints (Adams)

