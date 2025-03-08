Match Pack: Liverpool vs Saints
After 10 days out of action, Saints resume their Premier League campaign with a trip to table-topping Liverpool on Saturday.
THE MATCH
Liverpool vs Saints
Premier League
Anfield
Saturday 8th March, 3pm GMT
THE OFFICIALS
Referee: Lewis Smith
Assistants: Mat Wilkes, Marc Perry
Fourth official: Tony Harrington
VAR: Matt Donohue
Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton
WHICH KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?
Saints will be in their yellow with blue trim away kit on Saturday.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
After a gameless weekend last week, Saints will be looking to respond after three league defeats in a row.
For Liverpool, Arne Slot's side return to Premier League action after an important 1-0 win over PSG in the Champions League knockout stages on Wednesday night, aiming to retain their 13-point lead at the top of the table.
TEAM NEWS
After limping off at Chelsea, James Bree is unavailable for the trip north.
On a more positive note, Adam Lallana, Jan Bednarek and Kyle Walker-Peters are fully fit, with Lesley Ugochukwu also eligible after sitting out the clash with his parent club last time out.
THE MANAGERS
Arne Slot: To follow.
Ivan Jurić: "I have to adapt. In the Brighton game, maybe I made a mistake not adapting. We didn’t have Bednarek or Harwood-Bellis. Now I want to mix a little bit, not losing everything we have worked, but adapting against Liverpool.”
TOP SCORERS
Liverpool
Goals:
Mohamed Salah 30
Cody Gakpo 16
Luis Díaz 13
Assists:
Mohamed Salah 22
Trent Alexander-Arnold 7
Núñez, Szoboszlai, Jones 6
Southampton
Goals:
Cameron Archer 5
Tyler Dibling 4
Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3
Assists:
Mateus Fernandes 4
Seven players on 2
Kamaldeen, Taylor 1
ONES TO WATCH
Harvey Elliott: The midfielder came off the bench in midweek to score the winner against PSG, giving Liverpool a vital advantage heading into the second leg next week.
With the fixtures piling up, Elliott may be given a starting spot on Saturday if Arne Slot shuffles his pack.
Mateus Fernandes: The Portuguese scored his first Premier League goal in the reverse fixture, almost leading Saints to a point against the Reds.
The 20-year-old has been a consistent performer in an otherwise turbulent season and will be Saints' chief creative threat at Anfield.
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 121
Liverpool: 64
Draws: 26
Saints: 31
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
December 2024: Saints 1-2 Liverpool (Archer) League Cup
November 2024: Saints 2-3 Liverpool (A Armstrong, Fernandes)
February 2024: Liverpool 3-0 Saints FA Cup
May 2023: Saints 4-4 Liverpool (Kamaladeen 2, Ward-Prowse, A Armstrong)
November 2022: Liverpool 3-1 Saints (Adams)
