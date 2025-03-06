Adam Lallana is available to face his former club when Saints head to league-leaders Liverpool this weekend.

Having been absent since the win over Ipswich at the start of February, the veteran midfielder could make a return to the matchday squad this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Merseyside, manager Ivan Jurić provided a largely positive team news update, with only James Bree ruled out.

The weekend should see Jan Bednarek return to the fold with Kyle Walker-Peters also fit having limped off against Chelsea 10 days ago.

Elsewhere, midfielder Lesley Ugochuukwu is eligible to feature having sat out the meeting with his parent club last time out.