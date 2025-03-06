Published:
Men's Team

Lallana fit for Anfield return

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Matchdays/20250125 Southampton vs Newcastle/MW_Southampton_Newcastle_157_ohwlll

Adam Lallana is available to face his former club when Saints head to league-leaders Liverpool this weekend.

Having been absent since the win over Ipswich at the start of February, the veteran midfielder could make a return to the matchday squad this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Merseyside, manager Ivan Jurić provided a largely positive team news update, with only James Bree ruled out.

The weekend should see Jan Bednarek return to the fold with Kyle Walker-Peters also fit having limped off against Chelsea 10 days ago.

Elsewhere, midfielder Lesley Ugochuukwu is eligible to feature having sat out the meeting with his parent club last time out.

Related

2024-25/Marketing/Football Programmes/spring_sale_saints_live_cover_mqol4p

Shop our Spring Sale

Retail
play

03:10

Archive/CM_Saints_Huddersfield_124291_oe6nwx

Happy Birthday, Nathan Redmond!

Men's Team