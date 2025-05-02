Saints are back on the road in the Premier League this weekend, visiting Leicester City on Saturday. Get set for the trip with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Leicester City vs Saints

Premier League

King Power Stadium

Saturday 3rd May, 3pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: David Webb

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan

Fourth official: Sam Barrott

VAR: Michael Oliver

Assistant VAR: Simon Long

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

Saints are back in the yellow away kit for the trip to Leicester, with navy shorts.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Saints will look at the prospect of travelling to fellow Premier League strugglers Leicester this weekend with a sense of opportunity, looking to take the positive aspects from the late draw at West Ham and the strong showing at home to Fulham.

But the Foxes will be sharing the same mindset, hoping to give their home support something to cheer on the back of a difficult season, teeing up an intriguing battle at the King Power Stadium.

TEAM NEWS

Paul Onuachu looks set to return for Saints with interim manager Simon Rusk stating he had "good numbers" out at Staplewood Campus this week.

THE MANAGERS

Simon Rusk: “They’re a team with versatility. Just like us they’ll be drumming home that there’s pride at stake. But there’s no easy Premier League game out there. We know we’ll have to be at our best. For us it’s about going into the game on the front foot and make sure we’re in the best nick to defeat our opponent."

Ruud van Nistelrooy: "We've been addressing [this game] for a couple weeks now that we want the season to end as positively as possible within the situation of relegation. It's preparation for next season, so it's an interesting fixture."

TOP SCORERS

Leicester City

Goals:

Jamie Vardy 8

Stephy Mavididi 6

Ayew, Buonanotte 5

Assists:

El Khannouss, Ndidi 4De Cordova-Reid, Buonanotte, Vardy, Winks 3Issahaku Fatawu 2

Saints

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Onuachu, Dibling 4

Fernandes, Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 5

Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen 3

Walker-Peters, Ugochukwu, Lallana, Taylor 2



ONES TO WATCH

Jamie Vardy: It's the beginning of a farewell tour in the Premier League for Vardy, who will be particularly looking forward to these last remaining games in front of the King Power faithful.

His record against Saints speaks for itself, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in 22 games, winning 11 of those outings.

Ross Stewart: The Scot made a welcome return to the Saints line-up last weekend, offering Simon Rusk an alternative attacking option to the likes of Paul Onuachu and Cameron Archer.

He will be looking to score his first Saints goal sooner rather than later, with Saturday presenting the perfect opportunity.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 101

Leicester: 35

Draws: 30

Saints: 36

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

October 2024: Saints 2-3 Leicester (Archer, Aribo)

April 2024: Leicester 5-0 Saints

September 2023: Saints 1-4 Leicester (Edozie)

March 2023: Saints 1-0 Leicester (Alcaraz)

August 2022: Leicester 1-2 Saints (Adams 2)

KEEP UP TO DATE

Not with us at the King Power? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

- Instagram

- Twitter

- Facebook

Viewing this page on a mobile device? Download the Saints app for all the latest news, feature videos and interactive content to get you closer to the action!

Open the Saints app today!