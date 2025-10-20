Match Pack: Bristol City vs Saints
Saints are back on the road on Tuesday night, visiting Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship. Get set for the game with our Match Pack...
THE MATCH
Bristol City vs Southampton
Sky Bet Championship
Ashton Gate Stadium
Tuesday 21st October, 8pm BST
THE OFFICIALS
Referee: Anthony Backhouse
Assistants: Paul Hodskinson and Graham Kane
Fourth official: Oliver Langford
WHAT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?
Saints will be in their changed away strip for the trip to Bristol, wearing a yellow and blue striped shirt with blue shorts and yellow socks. The keeper will be in an all-green goalkeeper kit.
LIVE COVERAGE
If you can't make it on Tuesday night the action is available to selected audiences outside the UK via Saints Play.
Buy a match pass for £10
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
It's the first of an away day double header for Will Still's side this week, visiting seventh placed Bristol City first up on Tuesday night.
Saints have only lost twice so far this season, but will need to find a win soon in order to jump up the Championship table.
Tuesday night's hosts only sit four points above Saints; victory in favour of the visitors could prove key in the landscape of the season.
TEAM NEWS
Still stated post-match that defender Elias Jelert may miss the trip to Ashton Gate following an issue with his thigh which forced him to be substituted against Swansea.
Joshua Quarshie was missing from that matchday squad, with the manager saying "we'll have to see where he is. We have to manage that but keep pushing on the positives."
THE MANAGERS
Gerhard Struber: "The boys left everything on the field - the belief was we would score a goal and the determination was at an outstanding level and I felt it was only a matter of time (before we scored). We now have to bring our away power to our home games, this is something that should be the next step."
Will Still: “The more games the more opportunities we have to go again. Hopefully we play as well as we did on Saturday and are rewarded for what we're trying to do. We'll see what the numbers are like, who's where and who's what, but I'm sure at some point it will work."
ONES TO WATCH
EmilRiis: Bristol City's main attacking threat this season, the Dane has four goals in ten games, with three of these coming at Ashton Gate.
Leo Scienza: His mixture of pace, energy and close control provided St Mary's with an exciting new attacking element on Saturday. Saints fans will hope the entertainment continues away from home, this time with a goal contribution to show for it.
TOP PERFORMERS
Bristol City
Goals:
Riis, Mehmeti 4
Scott Twine 3
McCrorie, Sykes, Hirakawa, Atkinson, Knight 1
Assists:
Scott Twine 4
McCrorie, Mehmeti 3
Riis, Sykes, Randell, Dickie, Borges 1
Saints
Goals:
Armstrong 3
Archer, Manning, Stewart 2
Seven players 1
Assists:
Fraser 2
Nine players 1
FORM GUIDE
Bristol City
Norwich City (a) SBC: W 1-0 (Sykes)
QPR (h) SBC: L 1-2 (Riis)
Ipswich (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Atkinson)
Preston (a) SBC: D 0-0
Oxford (h) SBC: L 1-3 (Mehmeti)
Saints
Swansea (h) SBC: D 0-0
Derby (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Armstrong)
Sheff Utd (a) SBC: W 2-1 (Stewart 2)
Middlesbrough (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Armstrong)
Liverpool (a) CC3: L 1-2 (Charles)
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 50
Bristol City wins: 17
Draws: 7
Saints wins: 26
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
February 2024: Bristol City 3-1 Saints Championship (A Armstrong)
November 2023: Saints 1-0 Bristol City Championship (Walker-Peters)
September 2013: Saints 2-0 Bristol City League Cup (Ramirez, Hooiveld)
December 2011: Saints 0-1 Bristol City ChampionshipNovember 2011: Bristol City 2-0 Saints Championship
KEEP UP TO DATE
Not able to make it to the game? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:
- Instagram
- Twitter
- Facebook
Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!
Become a Saint