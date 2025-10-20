Saints are back on the road on Tuesday night, visiting Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship. Get set for the game with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Bristol City vs Southampton

Sky Bet Championship

Ashton Gate Stadium

Tuesday 21st October, 8pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Assistants: Paul Hodskinson and Graham Kane

Fourth official: Oliver Langford

WHAT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

Saints will be in their changed away strip for the trip to Bristol, wearing a yellow and blue striped shirt with blue shorts and yellow socks. The keeper will be in an all-green goalkeeper kit.

LIVE COVERAGE

If you can't make it on Tuesday night the action is available to selected audiences outside the UK via Saints Play.

Buy a match pass for £10

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It's the first of an away day double header for Will Still's side this week, visiting seventh placed Bristol City first up on Tuesday night.

Saints have only lost twice so far this season, but will need to find a win soon in order to jump up the Championship table.

Tuesday night's hosts only sit four points above Saints; victory in favour of the visitors could prove key in the landscape of the season.

TEAM NEWS

Still stated post-match that defender Elias Jelert may miss the trip to Ashton Gate following an issue with his thigh which forced him to be substituted against Swansea.

Joshua Quarshie was missing from that matchday squad, with the manager saying "we'll have to see where he is. We have to manage that but keep pushing on the positives."

THE MANAGERS

Gerhard Struber: "The boys left everything on the field - the belief was we would score a goal and the determination was at an outstanding level and I felt it was only a matter of time (before we scored). We now have to bring our away power to our home games, this is something that should be the next step."

Will Still: “The more games the more opportunities we have to go again. Hopefully we play as well as we did on Saturday and are rewarded for what we're trying to do. We'll see what the numbers are like, who's where and who's what, but I'm sure at some point it will work."

ONES TO WATCH

EmilRiis: Bristol City's main attacking threat this season, the Dane has four goals in ten games, with three of these coming at Ashton Gate.



Leo Scienza: His mixture of pace, energy and close control provided St Mary's with an exciting new attacking element on Saturday. Saints fans will hope the entertainment continues away from home, this time with a goal contribution to show for it.

TOP PERFORMERS

Bristol City

Goals:

Riis, Mehmeti 4

Scott Twine 3

McCrorie, Sykes, Hirakawa, Atkinson, Knight 1

Assists:

Scott Twine 4

McCrorie, Mehmeti 3

Riis, Sykes, Randell, Dickie, Borges 1

Saints

Goals:

Armstrong 3

Archer, Manning, Stewart 2

Seven players 1

Assists:

Fraser 2

Nine players 1

FORM GUIDE

Bristol City

Norwich City (a) SBC: W 1-0 (Sykes)

QPR (h) SBC: L 1-2 (Riis)

Ipswich (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Atkinson)

Preston (a) SBC: D 0-0

Oxford (h) SBC: L 1-3 (Mehmeti)

Saints

Swansea (h) SBC: D 0-0

Derby (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Armstrong)

Sheff Utd (a) SBC: W 2-1 (Stewart 2)

Middlesbrough (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Armstrong)

Liverpool (a) CC3: L 1-2 (Charles)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 50

Bristol City wins: 17

Draws: 7

Saints wins: 26

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

February 2024: Bristol City 3-1 Saints Championship (A Armstrong)

November 2023: Saints 1-0 Bristol City Championship (Walker-Peters)

September 2013: Saints 2-0 Bristol City League Cup (Ramirez, Hooiveld)

December 2011: Saints 0-1 Bristol City ChampionshipNovember 2011: Bristol City 2-0 Saints Championship

KEEP UP TO DATE

