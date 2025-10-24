It's the second of a double header on the road for Southampton this week, visiting Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. Preview the visit to Ewood Park with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Blackburn Rovers vs Southampton

Sky Bet Championship

Ewood Park

Saturday 25th October, 3pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Robert Madley

Assistants: Darren Williams and Daniel Leach

Fourth official: Josh Busby

WHAT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

For the first time since August, Saints will be in their all black and red stripe third kit. The goalkeeper will be in an all-orange kit.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It's been a difficult week for Will Still and Saints. Despite impressing in spells there will be frustration at coming out of two games against Swansea and Bristol City with only one point to show.

A trip to Blackburn offers an opportunity to get the points they'll feel the performances deserve, with Saturday's hosts without a win in their last five.

TEAM NEWS

Still confirmed there has been a bit of illness around the squad this week, meaning Tom Fellows will be out of the trip. Caspar Jander and Jay Robinson are also struggling but will travel with the squad.

Elsewhere Mads Roerslev missed the trip to Bristol on Tuesday night with an Achilles problem but has trained twice this week as he looks to make a return. Finally Welington will be assessed.

THE MANAGERS

Valérien Ismaël: "We massively need a win. It's all about winning games. We understand the frustration; we're frustrated. We must make sure our heads are right for Saturday. We have to recover properly, analyse the game, we will have an extra day to recover. We must get the mind right for Saturday. It's very important that we get the win."

Will Still: “We've had three really good days, had some honest conversations and watched it and analysed it and want to get back out there and win the moments in the game we’re not winning at the moment and that's what's costing us. Key moments in the game we’re not strong enough or making the right decisions to swing the game in our favour."

ONES TO WATCH

Yuki Ōhashi: With top scorer Todd Cantwell out with a knee injury, Yuki Ōhashi now forms the focal point of the Blackburn attack, with Rovers seeing some reward for that with his second goal of the season on Tuesday night.

He added to his goal on Tuesday with a 93% pass completion rate and a WhoScored rating of 7.08.

Shea Charles: Since the break the Northern Ireland international has become a regular feature of the attacking outlet for Saints, typified by his superb assist for Adam Armstrong on Tuesday night.

By his own admission he should have added a goal to his name during the second half too via a header which went just over, proving there's more to his game than simply controlling the tempo from the heart of midfield.

TOP PERFORMERS

Blackburn Rovers

Goals:

Todd Cantwell 3

Yuki Ōhashi 2

De Neve, Kargbo, Hedges, Morishita 1

Assists:

De Neve, Kargbo, Ōhashi, Hedges, Cantwell 1

Saints

Goals:

Armstrong 4

Archer, Manning, Stewart 2

Seven players 1

Assists:

Fraser 2

Ten players 1

FORM GUIDE

Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United (h) SBC: L 1-3 (Ōhashi)

Coventry (a) SBC: L 0-2

Stoke City (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Kargbo)

Swansea (h) SBC: L 1-2 (Cantwell)

Charlton (a) SBC: L 0-3

Saints

Bristol City (a) SBC: L 1-3 (Armstrong)

Swansea (h) SBC: D 0-0

Derby (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Armstrong)

Sheff Utd (a) SBC: W 2-1 (Stewart 2)

Middlesbrough (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Armstrong)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 48

Blackburn wins: 17

Draws: 11

Saints wins: 20

LAST FIVE MEETINGSApril 2024: Blackburn 0-0 Saints Championship

December 2023: Saints 4-0 Blackburn Championship (Edozie, A Armstrong, Mara, Alcaraz)

April 2005: Blackburn 3-0 Saints Premier LeagueAugust 2004: Saints 3-2 Blackburn Premier League (Phillips, Svensson, Beattie)

February 2004: Blackburn 1-1 Saints Premier League (Phillips)

