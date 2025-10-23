Season Ticket additional window open for Leicester City game

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our home game against Leicester City on Tuesday 25th November at 8pm.

Season Ticket holders will have until Friday 24th October at 9.30am to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window. Following this, any remaining tickets will go on general sale.

Saints' Under-21s take on Real Madrid in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday 29th October (7pm KO) at St Mary's Stadium. All match ticket purchasers will be entered into a draw to win a pair of signed Southampton and Real Madrid shirts.

Tickets will be priced at £7 for Adults and tickets for Junior attendees (Under 18) will be FREE.

Group Bookings - Seat savings for your group's trip to St Mary's

Group bookings are available for any fixtures at St Mary’s – purchase seats together as a group of 15 or more and you could save 10% or 15% on a group of 25 or more on the total price of your tickets. Don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to bring along a group of Saints fans and guarantee you’re all sat together - whether it’s a supporters group, a youth sports team, your colleagues, or just a group of mates.

