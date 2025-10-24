Parker wins WSL2 October Manager of the Month

Southampton FC Women's Head Coach Simon Parker has been named as the Barclays Women's Super League 2 October Manager of the Month.

After being given the League Manager's Association Performance of the Week for Saints' impressive south coast derby victory, Parker collected his second award after a standout October for his side.

In the league, Saints recorded two vital victories against Birmingham and Portsmouth, which put them up to third place before the first international break of the season.

Against then-league leaders Birmingham, Parker's side won 2-1 on the road thanks to goals from captain Atlanta Primus and a long-range stunner from Chloe Peplow.

Then, having been two goals behind in the first twenty minutes of the south coast derby, Saints bounced back to seal another memorable three points at Fratton Park against Portsmouth with a stunning 5-2 scoreline.

Parker accepts his award with his coaching team and wider backroom staff at Staplewood.

Parker was presented with the trophy by Director of Women's Football, Marieanne Spacey-Cale at Staplewood Campus, as he credited the work by the entire team and backroom staff in October.

"Personally it's always nice to be acknowledged when the team is doing well, so I'm really happy." he said.

"Hopefully we can win a lot more, and that means the team is doing well, so again it's a team award not really a 'me' award."

Spacey-Cale added, "Simon's come in and made changes that suit how he wants to coach and you can see not just through the results, but also the performances and the way the girls are so behind him, that it's working well.

"The hard work he puts in, the methodology and commitment he's got to try and help these players get better, is second to none, so this award is well deserved."