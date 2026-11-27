Ryan Manning admitted that the Southampton players were ready to change the narrative after Saints saw off Middlesbrough on an incredible night at St Mary's.

The Irishman opened the scoring in the 59th minute after a cross from Jame Bree landed at the feet of the defender who fired the ball into the back of the net.

With the game being one of Saints' most anticipated matches of the season, the atmosphere across the stadium was fierce from the walk out all the way through to the full-time whistle. After 10 yellow cards were dished out across both sides, it was apparent the game had historic tension bubbling.

"I think before the game we were trying to downplay the size of the game and how much it was going to mean to us but I think once we started, once we saw the way the atmosphere in the stadium was, there was a bit of tension, it was a bit of a spicy game. I don't think either team wanted to give much up."

Manning then turned his attention towards the history between the two sides and reflected on how the team wanted to change the narrative after last season's play-off semi-final.

"I think after everything that went on in the summer, it went under the radar how good of a run we were on and how well we were performing so we wanted to make sure that was the topic of the conversation after the game rather then everything that happened.

"We wanted to make sure it was about football this time. I think 2-0 and a clean sheet at home is a brilliant way to answer that."