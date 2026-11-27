Second-half goals from Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz did the damage on a noisy night under the St Mary’s lights as Southampton proved to be Middlesbrough’s kryptonite once again.

Table-topping Boro arrived on the south coast full of confidence, with the Sky Bet Championship’s runaway leading marksman as the focal point of their free-scoring attack, but Saints marshalled Will Lankshear and his teammates admirably to reduce the cut the gap at the top to four points.

Azaz’s rasping drive had been denied by a combination of the crossbar and goalkeeper Radek Vitek’s fingertips in an absorbing first half, before Manning fired Saints in front just before the hour.

As Boro pushed for an equaliser, Azaz’s moment would come, slotting a calm finish into the bottom corner before setting off to celebrate in front of his former fans, as Saints left Boro feeling aggrieved, and not for the first time in 2026.

Tonda Eckert made six changes to his starting line-up following Tuesday night’s frustrating draw at Sheffield United, including the welcome return of centre-back Keven Schlotterbeck from injury.

The German formed a whole new back four from the Bramall Lane trip, with James Bree, Jack Stephens and Manning also recalled, along with key attacking duo Azaz and Cyle Larin.

Mads Roerslev, Nathan Wood, Welington, Cameron Bragg and Divin Mubama all dropped to the bench, with Caspar Jander also among the substitutes, but Zach Abbott missed out on a place in the matchday squad

The game started at breakneck speed in a deafening noise at St Mary’s. Middlesbrough were first to threaten, as Schlotterbeck blocked Callum Brittain’s initial shot before Adilson Malanda dragged the follow-up wide of the target.

Daniel Peretz makes a crucial first-half save to deny Will Lankshear

Back came Saints with a double chance for Dobbin. After his initial shot was deflected behind for a corner, the forward was left alone to meet Manning’s delivery but could not find the net with his head from four yards out, as a golden chance passed him by with eight minutes on the clock.

The Northam End was temporarily silenced at the sight of Boro’s top scorer Will Lankshear bearing down on goal soon after, played in behind Schlotterbeck by a threaded pass from midfield, but Daniel Peretz stood tall, diving to his right to keep out the red-hot striker.

This was end to end stuff, and Azaz came closer than anyone in the 19th minute. Carrying the ball towards the Boro box, the midfielder unleashed a thunderous 20-yard drive that crashed against the crossbar via the fingertips of Vitek, who made a miraculous save.

Dobbin was also getting sights of goal, forcing one routine stop from Vitek before pulling a long-range drive wide of the keeper’s right-hand post as Saints continued to force the issue.

It was clear these will be two strong promotion contenders. A couple of crosses from Sebastian Berhalter caused Saints problems, but Lankshear wasted the first, heading straight at Peretz, and Ayling the second, slicing his volley wildly from close range.

The pattern continued as both teams kept trading chances. Seven minutes before the interval Saints worked the ball beautifully from right to left, before Larin met Kuryu Matsuki’s deep cross with a powerful header touched over by Vitek.

Lankshear remained a threat at the other end, but the goal-hungry marksman might have been better off slipping the ball through for Amario Cozier-Duberry when he chose to goal for goal, forcing a save from Peretz for the third time in an engrossing first half.

James Ward-Prowse's pressing forced the error from which Finn Azaz struck Saints' second

The second period began in comparatively subdued fashion. Aidan Morris fired over from the edge of the box before Schlotterbeck recovered superbly to dispossess the dangerous Lankshear, who arrived at St Mary’s with 16 goals to his name already this season, inside the penalty area with very little margin for error.

But it was Saints who opened the scoring just shy of the hour mark to send St Mary’s into bedlam.

When the ball reached Bree at the far post, only he will know if he was shooting or crossing, but either way his driven low ball was perfectly into the path of his fellow full-back, who arrived on the scene to slam the ball home from 10 yards.

Lankshear’s mission to keep scoring was thwarted once more as Boro tried to summon a response, as Stephens blocked his first shot and Peretz smothered his second, before the visitors made a triple substitution in a bid to turn the tide.

But it was a Boro old boy, Azaz, who struck the killer second 11 minutes from time, as James Ward-Prowse hounded the visitors into a mistake on the edge of their own box and Azaz took full advantage, calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner with his left foot.

Not content to celebrate in front of the Northam, Saints’ No. 10 then set off towards the far corner of St Mary’s to milk the moment in front of his former supporters, causing a mass brawl from which Lankshear was subsequently booked.

Boro were beaten, as Saints kept their 10-month unbeaten home league record intact with a statement victory.

Southampton: Peretz, Bree, Stephens (c), Schlotterbeck, Manning, Downes, Ward-Prowse, Matsuki (Welington 90+1’), Azaz, Dobbin (Jander 82), Larin (Edozie 76).

Subs not used: Long, Wood, Roerslev, Bragg, Fellows, Mubama.

Goals: Manning (59’), Azaz (79’).

Booked: Stephens, Schlotterbeck, Azaz, Downes.

Middlesbrough: Vitek, Brittain, Malanda, Phillips, Ayling (Peart-Harris 69), Borges (Arfsten 86), Morris, Berhalter (McGree 69), Cozier-Duberry (Strelec 69), Lankshear, Conway (Joseph 76).

Subs not used: Brynn, Byram, Castledine, Sarmiento.

Booked: Berhalter, Brittain, Ayling, Lankshear, Morris.

Referee: Tony Harrington.

Attendance: 30,362.