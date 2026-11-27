Saints face Middlesbrough on Friday 27th November at 8pm. If you're not joining us at St Mary's, there are multiple ways to follow the action.

UK supporters can watch live on Sky Sports. International supporters can also follow the action live on Saints Play, with video passes available for £10 available in selected territories.

Video Passes

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is also available for all supporters for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.