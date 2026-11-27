Tonda Eckert was delighted with the way his players channelled their emotions to defeat Sky Bet Championship leaders Middlesbrough on another memorable night under the lights at St Mary’s.

Second-half goals from Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz secured three points in a white-hot atmosphere, as Saints cut the gap on the table-toppers to four points – the same number Eckert’s side were deducted in the summer.

Much of the talk in the build-up to the game centred around last season’s controversial play-off showdown between the clubs and Saints’ subsequent expulsion from the final, and the head coach felt his players used that fuel to drive them to victory, helped by a raucous home crowd.

“We knew about the occasion, it’s obviously been a lot more emotional than other games, and the key is then to use that to our advantage,” Eckert said.

“I think these emotions can always go two ways, and I think we’ve taken all the energy that the crowd has given us. The support has been outstanding, and a big, big compliment to the boys.

“The emotions that a game gives you is different every single time, and today in particular. You have to make sure that you still have moments when you are calm. It always gives you energy, especially in the press, and we wanted to use that for us.

“At the same time we have spells on the ball. Emotions are nice to have, but you also need that control and calmness, and I think that was the important mix for today’s game.

“I think it’s been a very, very good game of football – from both teams, to be honest. I think the whole football club deserved that win tonight.”