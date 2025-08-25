Long excited to share unique experience

George Long recognises his journey through his professional career has been quite different to many goalkeepers.

A highly-rated youngster, the Yorkshireman was thrust into the limelight when he made his Sheffield United debut at the age of 17 years and 183 days old – the youngest keeper in the club’s history.

By 18 he was Blades’ regular starter, and has since racked up more than 300 career appearances, chiefly in the colours of United, AFC Wimbledon, Hull and Millwall.

Now signing a season-long loan deal at Southampton, Long hopes to add valuable experience to Saints’ goalkeeping ranks.

“It’s probably a little bit different to most goalkeepers,” he said of his career path. “You usually go out on loan initially and get some games under your belt, but I was straight into Sheffield United’s first team at 18, made my debut at 17, so I’ve managed to rack up a lot of games up to this point.

“It was amazing. You just get thrown it at 18 and crack on – you don’t think too much about it. It’s probably when I look back and think it was an unbelievable experience as an 18-year-old to be playing at Bramall Lane week in, week out, so I think it’s put me in good stead and a great foundation for my career to rack up games and kick on.

“I’ve got a lot of experience in the Championship and I’m looking to bring that and help push this goalkeeping group.

“Coming in to work with Alex McCarthy, Gavin Bazunu and Rubén [Martínez], the goalkeeping coach, it’s just really exciting to come, bring my experience, try to push every day and wait for an opportunity whatever form that may come in – whether it’s games or being involved in the squads. It’s just about being ready at all times and keep pushing.”

On working with Martínez, a former Barcelona B stopper who has coached the best young keepers in Spain, Long is eager to experience a fresh perspective.

“He seems like a really nice guy,” he added. “I’ve heard he’s a character as well, which is brilliant, a lot of goalkeeper coaches are.

“I’ve worked with a lot of characters over the years, so I’m really excited. Obviously he’s got a different background to English goalkeeping coaches, so I’m really excited to work with him, hopefully improve and bring some different ideas.

“You’re working together day in, day out. You’re always off to the side for probably 45 minutes to an hour, just the goalkeepers.

“I think wherever I’ve been it’s been a brilliant group and I’m sure that’ll be exactly the same here, so I’m just excited to meet the lads and just get cracking on the grass.”