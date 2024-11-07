Saints take on Liverpool in the Quarter Finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday 18th November, 8pm KO, with full ticket details below

Tickets are on sale now to Season Ticket holders for this fixture. Season Ticket holders can purchase one ticket per supporter number and will have their seats reserved until 11.59pm on Monday 11th November.

Sales dates to follow are below:

Thursday 7th November: 9.30am - 2024/25 Saints Season Ticket holders

Tuesday 12th November: 9:30am – 2024/25 Saints Members with a booking history from 2021/22 season onwards (1 ticket per supporter number)

Wednesday 13th November: 9:30am – Season Ticket Holder additional (4 tickets per supporter number)

Thursday 14th November: 9:30am – Supporters with a booking history from 2021/22 season onwards (4 tickets per supporter number)

Secure the best seats at St Mary's for this fixture by becoming a Saint today.

Saints Members also have an exclusive window for the festive Premier League fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur*, West Ham and Brentford.

