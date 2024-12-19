Limited number of tickets available for Nottingham Forest away

Saints travel to the City Ground on Sunday 19th January, 2pm, and a rare opportunity to purchase away tickets on general sale is now available.

Saints supporters can now purchase tickets for our trip to Nottingham Forest away. Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so book now to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are priced at the following:

Adult: £30

Over-65: £28

14-17: £25

4-13: £20

Buy Tickets

Tickets are subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

Nottingham Forest strongly emphasises that children must be at least 4 years of age in order to attend.

Children under the age of 14 will NOT be permitted entry unless accompanied by a person over 18 years of age.