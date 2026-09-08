Last chance for Swansea City tickets

Saints welcome Swansea City to St Mary's tonight, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST, as Tonda Eckert's side look to continue their strong home form.

Championship nights under the lights are back on the south coast, with The Swans making the trip to St Mary’s for our latest home fixture.

Tickets are still available with prices starting from just £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors. All Members can benefit from £5 off of their ticket for this fixture.

Swansea City Tickets