Published:
Ticketing

Last chance for Man City tickets

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Matchdays/20250426 Southampton vs Fulham/MW_Southampton_Fulham_240_uyc4ls

This Saturday's fixture against Manchester City has a limited number of tickets available, book now to avoid disappointment.

Get yourself down St Mary's this weekend as Saints face opponents Manchester City on Saturday 10th May (3pm KO). Tickets start from just £35 for adults and £25 for juniors.

Book Tickets

Upgrade your matchday with our Hospitality packages. With a reduced rate of £210 inc. VAT per person, you can book your place in our Saints Bar for food, drinks and padded seats near the centre of the pitch. Or you can experience our newest drinks-inclusive package, the Knightwood Lounge, for £270 inc. VAT per person.

Book Hospitality

Related

2024-25/Matchdays/20250412 Southampton vs Aston Villa/CM_Southampton_v_Aston_Villa_063_s7umqt

Arsenal tickets now available to eligible supporters

Ticketing
2024-25/Matchdays/20250412 Southampton vs Aston Villa/CM_Southampton_v_Aston_Villa_108_eod3yq

Additional tickets for Arsenal now available to Season Ticket holders

Ticketing