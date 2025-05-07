Last chance for Man City tickets

This Saturday's fixture against Manchester City has a limited number of tickets available, book now to avoid disappointment.

Get yourself down St Mary's this weekend as Saints face opponents Manchester City on Saturday 10th May (3pm KO). Tickets start from just £35 for adults and £25 for juniors.

Book Tickets

Upgrade your matchday with our Hospitality packages. With a reduced rate of £210 inc. VAT per person, you can book your place in our Saints Bar for food, drinks and padded seats near the centre of the pitch. Or you can experience our newest drinks-inclusive package, the Knightwood Lounge, for £270 inc. VAT per person.

Book Hospitality