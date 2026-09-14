Larin: Saints have made my family feel at home

In-form Southampton striker Cyle Larin has credited the team behind the team for his electrifying start to the new season.

The Canadian’s brace in Saints’ 4-1 win over Bristol City on Saturday took his tally to eight goals, including seven in seven in the Championship.

When asked if his hot streak represents the best form of his career, the 31-year-old was quick to praise those who have made him feel so at home, both on and off the pitch.

“It’s one of the best,” he said. “I think it has to do with the players around me and the staff, they make me feel at home.

“Off the pitch the club has looked after me and my family, and that’s most important for me to be able to perform and show who I am on the pitch.”

Saints have now scored 15 goals in their victorious first four home league games of the campaign, but are yet to win away ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wrexham – something Larin is determined to change in North Wales.

“Just going out with the same mindset,” he said, when asked what Saints have to do to replicate their St Mary’s form on the road.

“We always go to win, first of all, but we always start well and go out there to win the game and to push our standards high.

“If we do that, we can win a lot of games on the road. We have a few days to recover and I think we’ll be fresh for that one.”